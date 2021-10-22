Can your PC run the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

Players on PC might be asking if they can run the upcoming GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

The games finally have a release date set for November 11th, 2021. It was far earlier than what the players had anticipated. The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will be available on most platforms, including the PC. Players have to meet the system requirements if they intend on playing these games.

Rockstar made the official announcement on their website, complete with in-game footage. They also released both the minimum and recommended system requirements. PC players should definitely give it a look. This article will go into detail on these system requirements.

How to run the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on PC

Many players prefer the PC for several reasons. It offers a nearly unlimited range of games to play. Thankfully, the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will also be there. Here is what PC players need to keep in mind.

Minimum system requirements

The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition looks much better in high definition (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following information is taken directly from Rockstar themselves. They announced it on their official website. The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is going to be bigger and better than ever before.

Here are the minimum system requirements for PC users:

Operating System : Windows 10 64-Bit

: Windows 10 64-Bit Processor : Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Disk Storage: 45GB

Players should definitely update their PC if it does not meet these system requirements. Of course, Rockstar does recommend going higher.

Recommended system requirements

PC players want the best possible experience with the upcoming GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar definitely recommends a better setup for PC users. They suggest the following for the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition:

Operating System : Windows 10 64-Bit

: Windows 10 64-Bit Processor : Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Disk Storage: 45GB

Players want the best possible experience on their PC, but they will run into graphical issues like dropping frame rates without meeting these specs. If players can afford it, they should definitely look at upgrading their PC's to the recommended requirements.

How to play on PC

The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will only be available on the Rockstar Games Launcher. The official store sells different versions of the game, including ones for the PC. Players can pre-order the edition for $59.99.

To run it on PC, players should also set up an account for the Rockstar Games Social Club. It's a quick and easy process. This will only take a few minutes.

Also Read

It's been a very long wait for the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, but it is finally here. The unexpected early release date is a welcome surprise for many fans.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rohit Mishra