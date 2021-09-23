Is the Unholy Hellbringer a smart buy in GTA Online?

Of all the weapons available in GTA Online, the Unholy Hellbringer has a very futuristic style that seems like it might pack an extra punch.

Unfortunately, this weapon has some GTA Online fans underwhelmed, and it is hard to find a straight answer. The Unholy Hellbringer does not precisely match up with its futuristic counterpart, the Up-N-Atomizer, which can propel people and vehicles when fired with very alien-like technology.

Many people have argued that the Unholy Hellbringer is almost the same as the Combat MG, with the main difference is that it fires lasers instead of bullets.

Is it worth my money in GTA Online?

With a huge price tag of nearly a cool half-million dollars ($449000 to be precise), the Unholy Hellbringer is one of the most expensive weapons in all of GTA Online. Unless you're lucky enough to catch it during a sale or have a discount bonus like the player in the above video, that is. But for total price, most people expect it to be the best and most powerful weapon in the game with a lot more going for it, possibly even including some crazy alien attachments one might hope to think.

If you want to turn a little green man into little green goon, this is the only American way to do it.

The truth is that this is not the case. When testing out the theory that the Combat MG is as powerful as the Unholy Hellbringer, you will find that they match in almost every category in GTA Online. The range, the amount of damage it causes and the firing rate are identical.

One thing to point out is that this does not make the Combat MG better, only the same. The fact that you can upgrade the Combat MG with attachments and to MKII, but not the Unholy Hellbringer, is what clenches it for many GTA Online players.

One other small issue GTA Online gamers have noticed is that the Unholy Hellbringer is not exactly the stealthiest weapon on the market. Unlike standard bullet-firing weapons, when you are shooting lasers across the city, more people will take notice and more than likely see you coming.

Maybe all that was done was that the Combat MG was re-skinned to give us the Unholy Hellbringer. But there is one other huge difference. That is the fact that while using the Unholy Hellbringer, you will never have to reload. As long as your ammo is full, it is an almost infinitely firing weapon. There is no need to get shot dead while reloading like with the Combat MG; just keep that trigger pulled.

