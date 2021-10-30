3 things that fans might not like about the new GTA Trilogy

Some GTA fans have been vocal about their expectations regarding the GTA Trilogy.

This collection will likely be a fun experience for anybody who played the original titles. However, there are some noticeable differences that might disappoint some players. Some of this is already apparent, based on what Rockstar Games has revealed thus far.

Likewise, musical licenses have been persistent issues in past GTA games. Therefore, one can assume it might become something that GTA Trilogy fans won't enjoy.

Not everybody will care about these issues.

Three aspects about the new GTA Trilogy that fans might not like

3) Cartoony style

The most common complaint on Twitter is the GTA Trilogy's art direction. Some players were expecting AAA quality, but they got something else entirely. A game like GTA 5 attempts a realistic approach when it comes to its art direction.

Hence, some fans were surprised to see the GTA Trilogy look the way it does. Several mods enhance the original game's graphics to the point that a few fans compared them to the GTA Trilogy.

Abdulaziz @azix__ @RockstarGames Imagine that a fan who truly care about the game can do something better than the game developers themselves.. It’s a shame how they ask 60$ to buy such a trash that doesn’t deserve 20$ @RockstarGames Imagine that a fan who truly care about the game can do something better than the game developers themselves.. It’s a shame how they ask 60$ to buy such a trash that doesn’t deserve 20$ https://t.co/Ba4wTMpd4O

Naturally, some fans insult Rockstar Games for what they've presented thus far. That's not to say that the art direction is universally panned. It's purely subjective, which is why there are mixed opinions on the matter.

The biggest problem for some fans regarding the GTA Trilogy's graphics is the price that Rockstar Games put up. $59.99 is expensive for something that players could do for free with similar mods.

2) Price

Okami Games @Okami13_ It appears the GTA Trilogy is going to cost the full $70 on current gen, $60 on last gen.



Hope to see some significant enhancements for that price. It appears the GTA Trilogy is going to cost the full $70 on current gen, $60 on last gen.Hope to see some significant enhancements for that price. https://t.co/yv0pwAP3gf

$59.99 is the Pre-Order price on Rockstar Games' official website. The original three games were cheaper on digital retailers in recent years, but they're no longer available. Thus, new players must purchase the GTA Trilogy if they wish to experience the old games in their glory.

Many are hoping to see substantial changes to that asking price. Rockstar Games has revealed a few changes on their official website, but some fans will still inevitably hate the initial cost.

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse twitter.com/rockstargames/… Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW Seeing a few people say this isn’t worth £55… can I just point out, some new titles are £70 for starters… plus some remasters are £50ish… this is THREE games, not 1… so theoretically you’re getting £150 worth of pure awesomeness for the price of 1 🤷🏻‍♂️ #GTATrilogy Seeing a few people say this isn’t worth £55… can I just point out, some new titles are £70 for starters… plus some remasters are £50ish… this is THREE games, not 1… so theoretically you’re getting £150 worth of pure awesomeness for the price of 1 🤷🏻‍♂️ #GTATrilogy twitter.com/rockstargames/…

Some Twitter users defend the cost, as one is getting three games for the price of one. By comparison, other remasters and remakes cost a similar price, so Rockstar Games isn't too greedy on this front.

However, some say that they want to play new games, not recycled content. It leads to arguments about how the original games are nearly 20 years old and that there aren't too many improvements to justify its price.

1) Possible missing music

Ben @videotech_ For those asking I don't know anything about the music licencing for the GTA Trilogy. Rockstar hasn't said a single word on that yet but if I hear anything I'll be sure to post on that.



I totally understand everyone's worries about that since I'm a fan of the music too. For those asking I don't know anything about the music licencing for the GTA Trilogy. Rockstar hasn't said a single word on that yet but if I hear anything I'll be sure to post on that. I totally understand everyone's worries about that since I'm a fan of the music too.

When one thinks of a game like GTA Vice City, chances are, they're thinking of its iconic 80s soundtrack. It wouldn't be the same experience if the GTA Trilogy got rid of it. This same problem would apply to all three titles, as everybody has a song they love.

If some tracks vanish, then it's essentially lost content. Rockstar Games hasn't commented on the situation, but previous GTA games have gotten rid of some tunes in the past.

Even GTA Online has removed songs due to issues related to music licenses. Thus, one can assume that the GTA Trilogy can do the same.

Music helps add to the atmosphere of the original GTA titles. For some players, these old games helped introduce them to new songs.

If Rockstar Games does remove some music, players can always add them back through mods or something similar to the Track Player. Still, it would be ideal for them to have their favorite songs from the get-go.

