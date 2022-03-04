New details revealed for GTA Online in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Fans have previously known that GTA Online and GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced were due for a March 15, 2022 launch, but there is now some new information to share. Rockstar Games recently posted a brand new Newswire article detailing some of the latest content and what fans should expect from it.

One of the more important parts about it is the character transfer option for GTA Online. This game typically doesn't have cross-progression, with Rockstar only supporting it briefly in the past during the previous transition between console generations.

Rockstar Games has revealed some new information regarding GTA Online

Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX

Some of the GTA Online topics in that Newswire post include:

Basic graphical and loading improvements

Hao's Special Works

The ability to transfer a player's character from the last-gen consoles to the current-gen ones

It will finally be a standalone title

Career Builder

New quality of life improvements

The game will feature up to 4K resolution, 60 FPS, ray-tracing, and console-specific features (such as haptic feedback). As far as unique features go, Hao's Special Works will be exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports.

This new feature will include:

New vehicle upgrades

New races with "specially modified vehicles"

Time Trials

Premium Test Track

It isn't specified which vehicles will be getting upgrades. Likewise, there isn't any further information on the other features from Hao's Special Works.

GTA Online platform migrations

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform. For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.

Any gamer seeking to acquire the latest port should know that they can transfer both their single-player and multiplayer saves to it. It's a one-time migration, and it includes the ability to move from PlayStation to Xbox and vice versa.

It's worth noting that any purchased GTA$ from Shark Cards will only transfer if the player migrates their account for either:

PS4 -> PS5

Xbox One -> Xbox Series X|S

Otherwise, that extra cash will be lost. Fortunately for players, any hard-earned GTA$ will stay on their account, regardless of which platform they transfer to in the future.

One of the official screenshots that Rockstar used (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games also makes a note that players can only have "one game save per platform at a time." Any saves that one plans to transfer will only be available for 90 days.

Gamers can currently transfer their story mode data on the Rockstar Games Social Club, but they must wait until March 15, 2022, to do the same for GTA Online.

Everything will be available to transfer, except for the aforementioned money from Shark Cards. GTA Online will finally be a standalone title, with PS5 players gaining the ability to download and keep the game in the first three months.

Otherwise, it will be a separate game from GTA 5, so players will no longer be obligated to purchase the latter game just to play Online.

