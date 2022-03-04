Rockstar reveals new details regarding GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

Rockstar has just revealed some new details regarding the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5. This includes details regarding the graphics modes, technical improvements, upgrades to GTA Online, how and when to purchase, and more.

All-new details released for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Here's everything to learn about GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

New graphics modes:

Fidelity Mode is set to 30 frames per second and is optimized for the best visual quality. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled in this mode. The Xbox Series S, however, only supports upscaled 4K resolution.

Performance Mode is designed to provide the most responsive gameplay possible, with a target frame rate of 60 frames per second. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X enable upscaled 4K resolution in this mode, whereas the Xbox Series S supports 1080p.

Performance RT mode is a combination of Fidelity and Performance modes that supports upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targets 60 frames per second. This is available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Quality-of-life improvements:

Faster loading speeds, greater population and traffic diversity, higher vegetation density, enhanced lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and more.

Anti-aliasing, motion blur, explosions, and fire effects, have all been improved.

Console-specific features:

GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition supports the Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller. Weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, explosions, and more, all get new levels of responsiveness thanks to Haptic Feedback and dynamic resistance.

The game will support immersive audio thanks to Tempest 3D positional audio on the PS5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X/S.

Changes to GTA Online:

Hao’s Special Works: This auto shop offers best-in-class car improvements, a new class of Races with specially modified vehicles, and Hao's Special Works Time Trials on a weekly basis. There's now a Premium Test Ride option, which allows gamers to try out these freshly updated cars for free.

GTA Online will be offered for the first time as a standalone title on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be free to download and retain for the first three months after launch for PS5 gamers.

A new Career Builder option has been added, which is meant specifically for new players or anybody who wishes to reset their character and start over. Players will get a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to spend on necessities like as Business Properties, Vehicles, and Weapons under this system.

option has been added, which is meant specifically for new players or anybody who wishes to reset their character and start over. Players will get a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to spend on necessities like as Business Properties, Vehicles, and Weapons under this system. Rockstar is creating a revamped introduction and tutorial for new gamers. Meanwhile, a redesigned front-end Main Menu lets players to hop right into Freemode, Heists, Races, Adversary Modes, and the newest highlighted weekly event content, among other things.

Data migration:

Players on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to migrate their Story Mode/Online progress to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with a one-time migration.

For Story Mode, this can be done by uploading saves to Rockstar Games Social Club. Online data will be loaded automatically as it's saved to the online server by default.

Pre-load and pre-orders:

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will be released digitally on March 15 through the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation 5 console shop.

Pre-orders and pre-loads will commence on March 8, with physical releases scheduled for April.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and there has been no word on a PC release.

Edited by Mayank Shete