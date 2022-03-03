Reminder: GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced comes out later this month

Anybody looking for news regarding GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced should know that it's still scheduled to launch on March 15, 2022. This information was already available back on February 4, 2022, through a Rockstar Newswire post, but players should know that no delay has been announced.

As far as unique features go, GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is mostly focused on small improvements to graphics and performance rather than brand new features. March 15, 2022, is a short way away from today, so players won't have to wait long to enjoy this port.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is due to launch on March 15, 2022

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021.As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021. As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 https://t.co/ia0WAnKPhR

The relevant part of this Tweet comes from the Newswire link in it. If the reader clicks on it, they would see an article detailing some future content related to GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. Most importantly, the game has a definite release date:

"...Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms this coming March 15..."

Before this Newswire article came out last month, all fans knew about this game's release date was that it was scheduled for March 2022. That's not to mention how the game was delayed from its original 2021 release.

What should fans expect from GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced?

That same Newswire article mentioned what players can expect from this upcoming game. The following is a quick list of what was listed:

New graphics mode that can reach 4K resolution

60 FPS

Texture upgrades

Draw distance upgrades

High Dynamic Range options

Ray-tracing

Faster loading times

Improved audio

Advanced haptic feedback

The news post also mentions "and much more" regarding platform-specific features. There doesn't appear to be any brand new missions or other unique modes sans the topics described in the above list.

Similarly, GTA Online will launch as a standalone title on March 15 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PS5 players will have access to the game for free in the first three months. Gamers can also transfer their GTA Online character from the previous console generation to the modern one.

What consoles will have GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced?

Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players can buy this game (Image via Microsoft, Sony)

As of right now, this port is only planned for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; there is no specific news on this port being available on any other console or platform. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will have access to this game on March 15, 2022.

