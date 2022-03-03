×
Create
Notifications

Reminder: GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced comes out later this month

March 15, 2022, is its release date (Image via Rockstar Games)
March 15, 2022, is its release date (Image via Rockstar Games)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 03, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Feature

Anybody looking for news regarding GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced should know that it's still scheduled to launch on March 15, 2022. This information was already available back on February 4, 2022, through a Rockstar Newswire post, but players should know that no delay has been announced.

As far as unique features go, GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is mostly focused on small improvements to graphics and performance rather than brand new features. March 15, 2022, is a short way away from today, so players won't have to wait long to enjoy this port.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is due to launch on March 15, 2022

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021. As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 https://t.co/ia0WAnKPhR

The relevant part of this Tweet comes from the Newswire link in it. If the reader clicks on it, they would see an article detailing some future content related to GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. Most importantly, the game has a definite release date:

"...Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms this coming March 15..."

Before this Newswire article came out last month, all fans knew about this game's release date was that it was scheduled for March 2022. That's not to mention how the game was delayed from its original 2021 release.

What should fans expect from GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced?

That same Newswire article mentioned what players can expect from this upcoming game. The following is a quick list of what was listed:

  • New graphics mode that can reach 4K resolution
  • 60 FPS
  • Texture upgrades
  • Draw distance upgrades
  • High Dynamic Range options
  • Ray-tracing
  • Faster loading times
  • Improved audio
  • Advanced haptic feedback

The news post also mentions "and much more" regarding platform-specific features. There doesn't appear to be any brand new missions or other unique modes sans the topics described in the above list.

Similarly, GTA Online will launch as a standalone title on March 15 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PS5 players will have access to the game for free in the first three months. Gamers can also transfer their GTA Online character from the previous console generation to the modern one.

What consoles will have GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced?

Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players can buy this game (Image via Microsoft, Sony)
Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players can buy this game (Image via Microsoft, Sony)
Also Read Article Continues below

As of right now, this port is only planned for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; there is no specific news on this port being available on any other console or platform. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will have access to this game on March 15, 2022.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is this game a day 1 purchase for you?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी