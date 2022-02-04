GTA 5 and GTA Online release dates revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Rockstar has just released a statement regarding the next-gen edition of GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of the game arrives on March 15 of this year. The Grand Theft Auto developers have also revealed a few details regarding this new edition.

Furthermore, the official announcement for Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally arrived, with Rockstar confirming that development is underway.

Rockstar reveals release date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021.As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021. As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 https://t.co/ia0WAnKPhR

With rumors of a delay for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, Rockstar has responded with an article debunking those claims. As mentioned above, the game is set to arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15.

In a Newswire article issued just recently, Rockstar unveiled some of their plans for the Grand Theft Auto community this year.

New graphics settings with up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance updates, HDR options, and ray-tracing are all included in the new edition.

It also includes the newest console generation's technical advantages, such as faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, and platform-specific features like improved haptic feedback, among others.

With a one-time migration at launch, PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their Story Mode progress and their existing Online characters and progression to the next-gen edition.

In addition, upon launch, a new standalone version of GTA Online for next-gen consoles will be released. PS5 owners will be able to play it for free for the first three months.

New features and improvements revealed

The new GTA Online has a number of enhancements, including the opportunity to skip the Story Mode prologue before joining Online, as well as a brand-new Online Tutorial. The Career Builder is now open to beginners, which gives them immediate access to one of four illegal enterprises: Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner.

They'll also get a large cash infusion to assist them in choosing a location, a high-end vehicle, and the weapons they'll need to get their business off the ground. Returning players will have the opportunity to reset their characters at any time and use the Career Builder.

The new Hao's Special Works car shop, located within the LS Car Meet, is also included in this edition of the game. This will allow players to upgrade a limited number of cars (five new and five existing at launch) for premium driving performance that takes full use of the new console hardware's increased capabilities.

