Rockstar Games officially confirm GTA 6 is in development

After nearly a decade of anticipation, Rockstar has finally confirmed the existence of GTA 6. This comes alongside the official announcement of the release date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition. Rockstar published a newswire article outlining some of the changes and improvements to this special edition.

They concluded the article with a small acknowledgment of a new Grand Theft Auto title in the works. However, no expected release date has yet been announced.

GTA 6 finally announced as Rockstar states next game is in development

Here's a brief extract of what Rockstar has stated regarding GTA 6:

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series...we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway." — Rockstar Newswire article.

Players can check out the entire article by following this link. Rockstar seems to have acknowledged the excitement that fans have had regarding a new Grand Theft Auto title. They've also added the following lines regarding future announcements:

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."

This means fans won't have to start a new Twitter storm in anticipation of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel. For years, the entire internet has been hounding Rockstar to hint at a new entry in the beloved franchise.

It's been nearly a decade since the last game was released (in 2013), and there's been a lot of speculation about it during this time. Tez2 predicted last month that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be announced in 2022, and he has been proven correct.

As expected, fans are excited at this reveal and are looking forward to what this year holds for them. However, many of them have also pointed out that it might take another couple of years for the game to be finally ready. This is because prominent leakers like Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier have hinted at a 2024-25 release date.

How excited are you with the announcement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi