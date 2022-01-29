Fans anticipate GTA 6 announcement after tease by popular Rockstar Games insider

GTA fans are getting excited thanks to a fresh hint from a famous Rockstar Games insider. This tease is from Tez2 (@TezFunz2), who says it's almost time for Grand Theft Auto 6. For years, fans have pleaded with Rockstar to release Grand Theft Auto 6, but to no effect.

There were countless rumors about the game in 2021, but all the trustworthy sources stated it was years away. This fact might be accurate, but Tez2's tease has given fans hope that such allegations aren't factual.

Tez2's hints at possible announcement for GTA 6 this year has fans hyped

Tez2 is one of the most renowned sources for all Rockstar-related information. If he believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be announced this year, it's pretty obvious that fans will be highly hyped about it. On speculation and discussion thread for the game on GTAForums, Tez2 wrote the following:

"Since we are going into 2022, the new year is pretty much a given for the announcement of the next title. Going by Rockstar's pattern with major titles, a release is expected a year after."

He's referring to the pattern that Rockstar Games follows when announcing and releasing new games. Most of their major titles have come out a year after being announced. Hence, if what Tez2 says is true, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be announced in 2022 and released in 2023.

MohPlay Inc™️🎮🎮 @mohplay_inc_

#GTA6 GTA VI ( 6 ) could be releasing years earlier than previously speculated GTA VI ( 6 ) could be releasing years earlier than previously speculated😎#GTA6 https://t.co/h4jyq2GbR9

Tez2 didn't provide any proof to back up his claims, and hence, it remains a mere assumption for now. As such, fans should consider all such speculations with a grain of salt. However, it is also true that Tez2 is usually accurate about his predictions. He has been proven true on numerous occasions regarding GTA Online updates.

Fans have anticipated the game for a long time, and Tez2's statement has only added to their excitement.

Many believe that Rockstar will announce the game soon after the release of the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS The days are getting longer now! Can't wait to get back to wearing my shorts again and summertime. Hopefully GTA 6 will get announced this year after EEGTAV release. #GTA6 The days are getting longer now! Can't wait to get back to wearing my shorts again and summertime. Hopefully GTA 6 will get announced this year after EEGTAV release. #GTA6

Some of them are seeing hints to the game everywhere, even in real life.

As expected, many have been treating this whole situation with humor. The picture seen below is simply an inverted map of GTA 5.

More real-life references:

FireFox 🔥🦊 @NottFireFox 🤣 I love his optimistic thinking. We don't even have #GTA6 yet - this man living in the future.🤣 I love his optimistic thinking. We don't even have #GTA6 yet - this man living in the future. 😅🤣 I love his optimistic thinking. https://t.co/hxFRi8uzvf

Many fans are already predicting upcoming features.

Dirty_Worka 💀 @Dirty_Worka Prediction: GTA6 will have in-game ads for irl products on all platforms. There will be heavy integration with a mobile app component like Social Club that collects and uses your online activity data to feed you targeted ads in game. #gta6 Prediction: GTA6 will have in-game ads for irl products on all platforms. There will be heavy integration with a mobile app component like Social Club that collects and uses your online activity data to feed you targeted ads in game. #gta6 https://t.co/w53pFndj6b

Not all fans agree with the 2023 release date:

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, Rockstar hasn't come up with anything related to Grand Theft Auto 6. Hence, fans of the series will have to wait until they tease something.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar