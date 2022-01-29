Fans anticipate GTA 6 announcement after tease by popular Rockstar Games insider

GTA fans are getting excited thanks to a fresh hint from a famous Rockstar Games insider. This tease is from Tez2 (@TezFunz2), who says it's almost time for Grand Theft Auto 6. For years, fans have pleaded with Rockstar to release Grand Theft Auto 6, but to no effect.
There were countless rumors about the game in 2021, but all the trustworthy sources stated it was years away. This fact might be accurate, but Tez2's tease has given fans hope that such allegations aren't factual.
Tez2's hints at possible announcement for GTA 6 this year has fans hyped
Tez2 is one of the most renowned sources for all Rockstar-related information. If he believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be announced this year, it's pretty obvious that fans will be highly hyped about it. On speculation and discussion thread for the game on GTAForums, Tez2 wrote the following:
"Since we are going into 2022, the new year is pretty much a given for the announcement of the next title. Going by Rockstar's pattern with major titles, a release is expected a year after."
He's referring to the pattern that Rockstar Games follows when announcing and releasing new games. Most of their major titles have come out a year after being announced. Hence, if what Tez2 says is true, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be announced in 2022 and released in 2023.
Tez2 didn't provide any proof to back up his claims, and hence, it remains a mere assumption for now. As such, fans should consider all such speculations with a grain of salt. However, it is also true that Tez2 is usually accurate about his predictions. He has been proven true on numerous occasions regarding GTA Online updates.
Fans have anticipated the game for a long time, and Tez2's statement has only added to their excitement.
Many believe that Rockstar will announce the game soon after the release of the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5.
Some of them are seeing hints to the game everywhere, even in real life.
As expected, many have been treating this whole situation with humor. The picture seen below is simply an inverted map of GTA 5.
More real-life references:
Many fans are already predicting upcoming features.
Not all fans agree with the 2023 release date:
As of now, Rockstar hasn't come up with anything related to Grand Theft Auto 6. Hence, fans of the series will have to wait until they tease something.