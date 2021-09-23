GTA 6 leaks: All Tom Henderson leaks on the release date, location, and more so far

For quite some time, GTA fans have been looking forward to a new title in the series. A few official sources have relieved their concerns by confirming that a new game is in development.

Tom Henderson is one of them, and the community regards him as the most trustworthy source for GTA 6 leaks. He has been actively leaking GTA 6 information on Twitter since the beginning of this year.

Some of these have disappointed fans, while others have amused them. This article looks at every GTA 6 information he has leaked so far, including release date, location, and more.

Every GTA 6 leak by Tom Henderson detailed: release date, setting, and more

Release date

Henderson recorded a video on YouTube explaining everything he's learned so far about the game. The release date is one of the most disappointing aspects of his report. GTA 6 is unlikely to be released before 2024 or 2025, according to Henderson. Fans who expected the game to release before 2023 have been left frustrated after this reveal.

Location

While each rumour about GTA 6 is different, they all have one thing in common. The majority of them believe the next game will take place in Vice City. Tom Henderson shares this viewpoint, stating that the game would be set in a modern-day Vice City.

Other details

According to some reports, Rockstar wants GTA 6 to have a more realistic environment, and having a female lead would detract from that. Henderson, however, has been adamant that the game will feature a female protagonist.

This might indicate that GTA 6 will be departing substantially from the general tone of the series. According to Henderson, the female lead could be one of the multiple protagonists.

Regarding the map, Henderson has claimed that it will be smaller than that of GTA 5. Apparently, map extensions and changes will be added with regular updates. Cryptocurrency will supposedly be featured in the next title alongside regular cash. This reinforces the idea of a modern setting in GTA 6.

Who is Tom Henderson?

Tom Henderson is a renowned leaker in the video game industry. His information usually comes out as accurate when it comes to CoD and Battlefield games. However, he has never leaked any GTA information before. Henderson has also informed fans of this, cautioning them not to believe everything they hear.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar