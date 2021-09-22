Top 5 GTA 6 leaks on the basis of likelihood

There is no end to the amount of GTA 6 leaks available on the internet. There are also those rumors which have spread so far and wide that most of the fanbase has accepted them as facts.

The wisest thing for a GTA fan to do is not to cling to either of these two extremes. They shouldn't dismiss all leaks as fakes, but they shouldn't believe every piece of information they get.

This article presents a few GTA 6 leaks and ranks them according to how believable they are.

GTA 6: 5 leaks ranked according to the likelihood of them being true

5) All the map leaks

Fans consider most of the map leaks for GTA 6 to be extremely dubious. The first one seemed to be based on satellite imagery of Miami. It was dismissed as a hoax because of the poor quality of the images.

The second leak showed a similar map, but this time, it was demonstrated through a video. The shaky camera and the poor quality of the roads made it look fake.

4) JackOLantern1982 leaks

A Redditor by the name of JackOLantern1982 came out with a GTA 6 leak on Reddit. In it, he claimed a list of things that would be included in the upcoming game. Most dismissed it as fake because of how detailed it was.

Reputed video games journalist Jason Schreier pointed out that a leak with so many detailed points is obviously fake.

3) Project Americas

Inside Gaming released one of the earliest leaks regarding GTA 6. They uploaded a video where it was claimed that the next title would be set in Vice City. While most sources have since accepted this, their claims of an 80s setting seem improbable.

2) Tom Henderson leaks: Female protagonist

Tom Henderson is a renowned leaker who is usually known for his accurate information regarding CoD and Battlefield games. Although he has never released GTA information before, he started tweeting about the game in January.

One of the major things he's claimed is that there will be a playable female protagonist in GTA 6. It is not clear yet if this is to be optional or playable as one of many protagonists.

1) Tom Henderson leaks: Vice City

Also Read

The majority has accepted Tom Henderson's leaks as he is known for reliable information. He has made several claims regarding the game, but the most believable one is the Vice City setting.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar