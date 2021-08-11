All GTA 6 map leaks that have come up so far

A leaked map is one of the most intriguing leaks for an upcoming game. GTA 6 has also had a few map leaks over the years.

The much-hyped title has been generating quite the buzz despite not having an official announcement yet. Every once in a while, GTA 6 trends on Twitter with an onslaught of tweets from fans.

Amidst all this, sometimes, there comes up a supposed leak about the game. Although most are false, some reliable sources have also leaked information on GTA 6. A few alleged map leaks of the game have also surfaced.

GTA 6: All map leaks that have come out for the game

2018 map leak

One of the first leaks regarding GTA 6 was reported by Inside Gaming. It claimed that the title was going by the codename Project Americas and would be set in 1980s Vice City.

While the Vice City location has been confirmed by some trustworthy sources, the 80s timeline seems unlikely. This leak was soon followed by a Reddit post that put out GTA 6 information in great detail.

The level of information given in the post seemed too good to be true, and it has since been debunked. However, there was an apparent GTA 6 map leak that appeared to be inspired by it.

A compilation of the images that leaked (Image via @KillazSpain_Twitter)

At first, many people believed these map leaks were real.

Another image zooming in on the map (Image via @Insider_JK, Twitter)

But they were soon dismissed by the majority as elaborate hoaxes.

An update to the second island seen in the first image (Image via @rockstarnews18, Twitter)

Some GTA fans believed them to be too rough to be the real deal. Others stated that this map was heavily photoshopped, with images of real-life satellite maps.

The Reddit post had claimed that there would be a second island in GTA 6 based on South America. It seemed obvious from these map leaks that they were based on that post.

2021 map leak

Another alleged map leak came out last month and was presented through a video. It showed a GTA 5 style map menu, somewhat based on Florida and including Vice City.

The map also showed a legend, pointing out the available shops and various possible activities.

A Redditor created this map from the video footage (Image via ColonelPuffin, Reddit)

Most fans immediately dismissed the footage as a poorly-made hoax. One of the major red flags was the shaky camera. Most GTA-related hoaxes in the 2000s shared this trait, which is why this leak seemed blatantly fake.

The weird-looking font and the poorly made roads were also dead giveaways. Most fans also pointed out that it is unlikely for Rockstar Games to base the next game's map on GTA 5. Since it looks eerily familiar to the 2013 offering's island-style map, it is most likely fake.

