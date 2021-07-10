GTA 6 alleged map leak shows similar setting and activities as Vice City

A purported GTA 6 map has been leaked online, showing Vice City as the setting and various possible activities. GTA 6 has generated a ridiculous amount of hype, given that GTA 5 has been out for well over seven years.

There have been several leaks and speculations about the game over the years, but most of them have one thing in common. They all claim that the game will be set in Vice City.

Following Tom Henderson's claims, which have been further supported by Jason Schreier, it is very likely that GTA 6 will indeed see a return to Vice City.

GTA 6 leak shows Vice City map and various activities

Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped on the possibility of GTA 6 and hasn't made any announcements regarding the game. However, several leaks over the years have claimed they are working on the title, which may be released in 2024/25.

A supposed leaked footage of GTA 6, posted initially on GTAForums and YouTube by an unknown user, came out on Wednesday. The video, currently unavailable, is blurry footage of a pause screen with the map menu.

It presents a menu similar to that of GTA 5, with Vice City as the map location. Two types of legends are shown on-screen, one being "Shops & Services":

FL is a reference to Florida (Image via GTAForums)

The other is "Pastimes & Activities":

Too blurry to be true? (Image via GTAForums)

There are many shops and services from previous GTA games (car wash, gym, drug store) along with some newer ones like plastic surgeons (something found in the Saints Row games).

The pastimes and activities legend also shows a similar mix of old and new activities (the fishing tournament is particularly unique).

How accurate are these leaks?

As soon as it was released, fans started investigating it, and most of them dismissed it as a poorly made fake. One of the main reasons is the shaky camera footage.

This was a popular trend for leaks in the early 2000s, and it makes no sense that someone couldn't snap a screenshot and had to settle for a camera instead. Even if it were real, the clip is excessively shaky, a common element of the false leaks that preceded early GTA games.

Some thought the old-school HUD was too shady to be true, while others said that someone just altered the GTA 5 interface. It is unlikely that Rockstar will ever comment on these poorly-made leaks, and players may have to wait quite a while to learn anything about GTA 6.

Edited by Ravi Iyer