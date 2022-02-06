What new is coming to GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced?

GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced Edition will be released on March 15 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will have several unique features that distinguish it from the Enhanced Edition currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Rockstar gave a sneak peek at some of its upcoming features in a recent Newswire article. More information will be released soon before the game's release. Meanwhile, this article summarizes all of the information presented thus far.

All the new features included in the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 will be released exclusively for next-gen consoles. Some of the most apparent changes in the new edition include graphical updates, but there are also some surprising new gameplay elements.

Graphics and other technical improvements

The new edition will feature new graphics modes.

The game will be able to run at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The textures have been updated to support higher resolutions, and draw distance limitations have also been increased.

The game will also feature HDR options and ray-tracing.

The latest console generation also allows faster loading times.

Other latest-gen advancements include immersive 3D audio and platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback (most likely for the PS5).

Special features

Data migration: PS4 and Xbox One players can transfer their saved data (for both Story Mode and Online) to the new edition.

PS4 and Xbox One players can transfer their saved data (for both Story Mode and Online) to the new edition. Standalone GTA Online: The Online mode will now be available as a standalone game that PS5 players can try out for free for the first three months.

Upgrades to GTA Online

GTA Online is also getting a revamp in the following ways:

Players will now get the choice to entirely skip the Story Mode Prologue when starting up Online mode without playing Story Mode.

GTA Online will now get a brand-new tutorial. This was a much-needed feature as the game can be highly confusing for beginners.

A new feature called Career Builder will help beginners set up their criminal empire by choosing one of many roles (Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner). It will also provide money to select a property, a high-end vehicle, and weapons. This can also be utilized by returning players to reset their careers.

A new auto shop called Hao's Special Works will allow players to upgrade five existing vehicles alongside five new vehicles that will be released at launch.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar