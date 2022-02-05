When will PS5 players be able to download GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition?

The release date for GTA 5's next-gen console (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) edition has been revealed by Rockstar. They've also shared a few interesting tidbits about the upcoming game to show that it is, in fact, the Enhanced and Expanded Edition they've been claiming.

The game is set to be released on March 15, but Rockstar hasn't specified when players will be able to download it. They can, however, expect to be able to download the game around the time of its release.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition: When can PS5 players expect to download the game?

PS4 and Xbox One players can transfer GTAV Story Mode progress and GTA Online characters and progression at launch: GTAV and GTA Online come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15, with new graphics modes, technical advancements, and much more.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 is exclusive to next-gen consoles. As such, it is only available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as of now. As mentioned above, the game is coming out on March 15.

It's very likely that players will be able to download the game on the day of its release on their PlayStation consoles. In addition, PlayStation 5 players will get to play a standalone version of GTA Online completely free of cost for the first three months.

Usually, playing any multiplayer game on the PlayStation network requires a paid subscription to PlayStation Plus. Players can also expect further details regarding pre-downloads and additional features from Rockstar Newswire in the near future.

Additional features of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for PS5 players

GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S contains a variety of gameplay enhancements. Here are some of the details that Rockstar has revealed so far:

The option to skip the Story Mode prologue and jump straight into Online.

A brand new tutorial for Online mode.

Career Builder: This feature provides instant access to one of four illegal businesses (Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner), a monetary bonus for choosing a property, high-end vehicle, and weapons. Returning players will have the opportunity to reset their character progression at any time and use the Career Builder.

This feature provides instant access to one of four illegal businesses (Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner), a monetary bonus for choosing a property, high-end vehicle, and weapons. Returning players will have the opportunity to reset their character progression at any time and use the Career Builder. Hao’s Special Works: This is an auto shop inside the Los Santos Car Meet where players may modify their rides. There will be five new vehicles and five existing vehicles at launch.

Here are all the graphical updates that the new edition brings:

New graphics modes with up to 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second.

Upgrades to texture and draw distance.

HDR options and ray-tracing.

Faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, advanced haptic feedback, and more.

