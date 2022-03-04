GTA Online PlayStation players can claim final $1 million reward before PS5 release

GTA Expanded and Enhanced is almost here and gamers cannot wait for the launch. Over the past few months, gamers on the PS4 and PS5 have been enjoying a special benefit. Rockstar has been giving away a million dollars of in-game currency for free on the PSN Plus Network.

This started way back in the second half of 2021 as a build-up to Expanded and Enhanced. Rockstar had announced that they would be giving away a million dollars in-game currency to gamers on the PSN Plus network every month till the E&E release. There are only a few more days left till E&E comes out and this will be the last free bonus for now.

GTA Online: How to claim the Free $1 Million on PSN Plus?

When this bonus was in its early stages in 2021, the money was automatically added to the Maze Bank accounts of PSN Plus users. The system was recently changed and required players to visit the PlayStation Store to claim the free million dollars each month.

Upon visiting the PSN Plus Store, users simply have to type GTA PSN in the search bar and download the bonus each month. Most of the times, the amount is added instantly and on rare occasions players need to wait for 72 hours before the transaction is reflected.

Last Free Million Bonus

PlayStation @PlayStation PlayStation Plus members can claim their final GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online from today through March 14 at 9:00pm Pacific Time: play.st/3K9v8Yh GTA V and GTA Online come to PS5 on March 15. PlayStation Plus members can claim their final GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online from today through March 14 at 9:00pm Pacific Time: play.st/3K9v8Yh GTA V and GTA Online come to PS5 on March 15. https://t.co/bWSvybeW1B

Rockstar has said that the free money bonus would only be around till the release of Expanded and Enhanced. In the latest Newswire Community Update, it was announced that the game will be released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15, 2022.

Gamers will only have until March 14, 9pm Pacific Time, to claim the bonus. Money is essential in the life of crime in GTA. Businesses need to be bought and heists need to be setup. These are the most efficient ways to earn money in GTA Online. Without money, those sweet rides and dope drips will remain on the other side of the window.

Not all over for PlayStation users

Grand Theft Auto V @RockstarGTAV GTA V is free on PS5 in 2021. Expanded & Enhanced! GTA V is free on PS5 in 2021. Expanded & Enhanced!

Back when Expanded and Enhanced was supposed to launch in 2021, Rockstar announced that the upgrade would be free for PS5 users. This implies that the Xbox Series X|S users might still have to pay a fee to migrate.

Additionally, Grand Theft Auto Online is set to become a separate entity altogether and that too will be free for PS5 gamers for the first three months.

