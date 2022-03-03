Top 5 confirmed changes coming in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition for PS5

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5, set to be released on March 15, will arrive with several new improvements and features.

The new edition of the nine-year-old game will be exclusively launched on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. As such, it will take advantage of the new console generation's hardware.

This article lists five of the biggest changes that the new edition will bring. This information comes from Rockstar Games, who might reveal more new features before March 15.

Best features arriving in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition for the PS5

5) New graphics modes and 4K support

When Rockstar announced a new edition of GTA 5, most gamers expected some major graphical advancements. While the trailer didn't live up to their expectations, it certainly highlighted some minor visual changes.

Rockstar has stated that the new edition of GTA 5 will support up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS. It will also feature several graphics modes, although it isn't clear what the developers mean by this. This could be unique color filters or new graphical effects.

4) New property and exclusive vehicles

Players who buy the Expanded and Enhanced Edition will be getting access to a new auto shop called Hao's Special Works. The shop will allow them to customize five existing vehicles in the game.

Players will also be able to customize five new vehicles in the auto shop. These vehicles, which haven't been revealed yet, will also be exclusive to the new edition of the game.

3) Advantages of new hardware

The PS5 and Xbox Series X come with multiple technical advantages that the Expanded and Enhanced Edition will benefit from. This includes better load times, higher quality audio, and platform-exclusive features like advanced haptic feedback.

Graphical options like HDR and ray-tracing, which have become a must-have in modern games, will also be available in the new GTA 5.

2) Standalone GTA Online

One of the biggest changes in the new edition of GTS 5 is GTA Online's standalone status on the latest consoles. This means that players don't need to buy the new edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 and can only get the Online mode instead.

Players who have both can choose not to play through the Story Mode Prologue and jump straight into Online mode. The latter mode will also feature an all-new tutorial for beginners.

1) Career Builder

The Career Builder is a new feature that will let players kickstart their criminal empire in GTA Online. It allows players to choose one of many roles - Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner.

Players will also get funded for the purchase of a property, a high-end car, and weapons. Returning players can also take advantage of this feature to restart their careers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh