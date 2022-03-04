GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition: Everything you need to know about the PS5 version

GTA 5 is set to be re-released for a third time on March 15, 2022. This time, it will be launched as an exclusive PS5 and Xbox Series X/S title.

This new version, called the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, will take full advantage of the newer generation console hardware. Players who purchase this edition will also get access to exclusive content.

This article details every change in the Expanded & Enhanced GTA 5 that Rockstar has revealed so far.

Full details about the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 for the PS5

Rockstar has only released a single preview trailer that shows some of the changes in the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. They followed it up with a Newswire article that detailed most of the changes.

Here's what Rockstar has revealed about the PlayStation 5 version of GTA 5 that players should know about:

Graphics improvements and console-specific advantages

Players will be able to run the game at 60 FPS with the resolution set to 4K. There are also some new graphics options.

The maximum draw distance has been raised and the textures have been upgraded for higher resolutions. This has been complemented with HDR options and ray-tracing support.

The latest console generation allows for a number of technical improvements, such as better load times and immersive 3D audio.

Some features will be exclusive to one of the two consoles. PS5 players might get access to advanced haptic feedback.

Returning players (PS4 and Xbox One players) may transfer their saved data between consoles for both Story Mode and Online.

Improvements for GTA Online and exclusive benefits

The primary focus of this port seems to be GTA Online, as it's getting changed in many ways:

Grand Theft Auto Online will now be available as a standalone game, which could mean that players can skip buying Grand Theft Auto 5.

Beginners who want to jump straight to Online mode can now do so by skipping the mandatory Story Mode Prologue.

There will also be a brand new tutorial for new players.

Players will be able to modify five existing cars as well as five new vehicles (that will be introduced at launch) at a new auto shop called Hao's Special Works.

Career Builder will assist newbies in establishing their criminal empire by allowing them to choose from a variety of jobs (Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner) when starting the game. Returning players can also use this to restart their careers.

