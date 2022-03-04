Rockstar explains graphical and technical improvements to GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced in detail

The graphical and technological improvements in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced have just been revealed by Rockstar. The critically acclaimed Story Mode and the commercially successful Online Mode will be available on March 15, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

New and returning players will be able to enjoy the familiar Story Mode adventure as well as the dynamic, ever-evolving world of GTA Online, which has been updated for the latest generation of consoles.

Rockstar reveals new graphical updates for GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

With new graphical options, the updated editions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will bring high-end PC visuals to the console experience. Up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second frame rate, increased texture quality, HDR choices, and ray tracing will all be available in the titles.

They'll also make use of the latest technical advancements in the console-generation, such as speedier loading times, immersive 3D audio, and more. Rockstar has stated that the new visuals will be "stunning" and much more detailed than ever before.

Players will be able to choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings:

Fidelity Mode: Set to 30 frames per second and is optimized for the best visual quality. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled in this mode, but the Xbox Series S only supports upscaled 4K resolution.

Set to 30 frames per second and is optimized for the best visual quality. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled in this mode, but the Xbox Series S only supports upscaled 4K resolution. Performance Mode: Designed to provide the most responsive gameplay possible, with a target frame rate of 60 frames per second. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X enable upscaled 4K resolution in this mode, whereas the Xbox Series S supports 1080p.

Designed to provide the most responsive gameplay possible, with a target frame rate of 60 frames per second. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X enable upscaled 4K resolution in this mode, whereas the Xbox Series S supports 1080p. Performance RT Mode: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will also feature this mode. It is a combination of Fidelity and Performance modes that supports upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targets 60 frames per second.

Faster loading speeds, greater population and traffic diversity, higher tree density, and enhanced lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other aspects are all included in these new editions. Improved anti-aliasing, motion blur, incredibly realistic new explosions, fire, and more are also included.

Weather effects, directional damage, uneven road surfaces, explosions, and much more get new levels of responsiveness with haptic feedback and dynamic resistance via the DualSense wireless controller's Adaptive Triggers. Immersive audio using Tempest 3D positional audio on the PlayStation 5 and Spatial Sound on the Xbox Series X/S are some additional platform-specific capabilities.

