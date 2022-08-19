Is Pariah in GTA Online still the fastest non-HSW car?

GTA Online has just received a new update, allowing players to once again grab new sets of wheels at massive discounts, including the Ocelot Pariah. It is a 2-door sports car added to the game with The Doomsday Heist update of 2017.

This week, users can purchase the vehicle at a staggering 50% discount and save a considerable chunk of money. However, with so many non-HSW vehicles available, fans could wonder if it’s still the fastest car in the game.

Everything there to know about the Pariah in GTA Online – Price, performance, & more

The Ocelot Pariah has taken direct inspiration from the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato for its visual appearance. It has also taken cues from the Ferrari Portofino and the Ferrari 812 Superfast, as evident by its grilles and headlights. The rear tail also looks based on the 2014 Dodge Viper SRT.

The car’s overall design is sporty, with the front end featuring a carbon-fiber splitter at the bottom. It has a slightly bulged bonnet featuring two black intakes in the middle.

This ride has a relatively simple side look, with the following characteristics:

Set of exit vents on the front fenders

Inset formations passing through its doors

Bulky rear fenders

Black side skirts

Black trim around windows, A-pillars, and inner separations

Large mirror shells on the doors

A slightly concave portion of the roof

Looking at the rear of the vehicle, it seems to be identical to the one found in the Furore GT with the following features:

Square-shaped outline

Modern tail lamps

Large silver diffuser with meshed vents

Dual exhaust tubes on both sides

License plate at the center

The car also shares the same interiors as found in Tempesta and FMJ. Performance-wise, it is powered by a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. The engine also has an air filter on the intake, keeping the airflow intact.

The Ocelot Pariah can normally be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000. However, as the vehicle is currently on a 40% discount, gamers can pick it up for as low as $710,000.

Why Pariah is considered fastest non-HSW car in GTA Online

The Ocelot runs on a powerful engine, as mentioned above, giving it an immense performance in both acceleration and top speed. It is considered in a league of its own as the vehicle not only excels in its Sports class but is also competitive against the Supers class in GTA Online.

It has supercar levels of engine power, giving the car a sheer amount of performance even without any upgrade. Its stock top speed stands at 110 mph/177 km/h, but it gets an immense boost when upgraded at each level.

Here’s a complete look at the engine upgrades available for the Ocelot Pariah and how it increases its top speed:

EMS Engine Upgrade 1 (112 mph/180 km/h)

EMS Engine Upgrade 2 (115 mph/185.11 km/h)

EMS Engine Upgrade 3 (120 mph/193.1 km/h)

EMS Engine Upgrade 4 (126 mph/202.8 km/h)

When fully upgraded, the car becomes the fastest non-HSW “normal” car in the game, outperforming the likes of Deveste Eight, 811, Banshee 900R, and all Arena War vehicles equipped with nitrous. It is highly recommended for Sports class races available in the game.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in giving players a variety of vehicles that can still perform exceptionally even without the need for HSW upgrades. The huge discount this week makes it the best time for them to grab this hot ride and add it to their collection in GTA Online.

