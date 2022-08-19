Is the Vortex bike in GTA Online worth purchasing this week?

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update that offers a plethora of discounts on amazing vehicles, including the Vortex.

The Pegassi Vortex is a streetfighter motorcycle added to the game with the Bikers update on October 25, 2016. This week, players can grab this motorcycle at a staggering 50% discount, which is one of the best deals of the week. However, one could wonder if the vehicle is even worth buying in 2022.

All there is to know about Vortex in GTA Online - Price, performance, and more

The Pegassi Vortex is primarily inspired by the real-life Ducati 1199 Panigale Streetfighter motorcycle, as evident by its front forks and fender. It’s designed as a streetfighter-style bike and features distinctive aerodynamics.

Its front mudguard is quite similar to the one found on Hakuchou, while its Sports Bike dial set is taken from the Defiler. The vehicle’s upper area also features a shield-shaped fairing that consists of two headlamps in a rectangular shape. Its other main features are:

Medium-sized fuel tank

Radiator on the front

Clutch cover on the right

Two short exhaust tubes

Two vertical tail lamps

Foot Pegs for the rider

The motorcycle comes with one primary color applied to the main components and a secondary color applied to the rear frames, front forks, and foot pegs.

On the performance side, the bike is powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine coupled with a four-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is usually available for purchase for $356,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Is Vortex worth owning in GTA Online in 2022?

The Pegassi Vortex is indeed one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online, competing directly with the likes of Akuma and Defiler. It boasts admirable performance in terms of its acceleration and top speed. Although the vehicle can have a hard time beating the higher-end motorcycles available in the game, it still holds its own due to its capability of reaching a mind-blowing speed of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h) with a full upgrade.

Furthermore, the Vortex can be customized with a lot of different options, allowing players to personalize the motorcycle according to their preferences. It's worth purchasing as it is currently on a 50% discount, allowing players to get it for as low as $178,000 and save a ton of money.

What other vehicles are on discount this week in GTA Online?

Like every weekly update, GTA Online’s recent update comes with massive discounts on a variety of vehicles. Here’s a list of all the vehicles on discount and their after-discount prices:

Ocelot Pariah (50% off - $710,000)

Pegassi Vortex (50% off - $178,000)

Karin Sultan Classic (40% off - $1,030,800 - $773,100)

Benefactor Glendale (40% off - $120,000 - $90,000)

Declasse Impaler (40% off - $199,101 - $149,700)

Faction Custom (40% off - $201,000)

Cheval Marshall (40% off - $300,000)

Rockstar Games has done an amazing job allowing players to get these sets of wheels for as low as possible.

With the new update, players can also get a Rapid GT Classic as a Podium vehicle at the Lucky Wheel this week. They can also get the beloved Retinue as a Prize Ride by being in the top five in Street Races for two consecutive days.

It seems that the developers are keeping their promise and supporting the game. With so many vehicles coming to the game this summer and beyond, it’s the best time for car and motorcycle enthusiasts to try all the options out and add them to their collections.

