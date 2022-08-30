5 things you can get for free in GTA Online this week after the Criminal Enterprises summer update DLC 

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update has been a success so far, and this week’s content update is no exception.

Players can now participate in the Sprunk vs eCola event, play Hotring Circuit Races for triple rewards, play Lamar Contact missions for 4X bonuses, or get enticing discounts on select vehicles.

However, that’s not all as this week players will get a lot of free and useful items too. With that being said, let’s look at five free items that players can get in GTA Online.

Top 5 things in GTA Online that are available for free this week

5) Declasse Hotring Sabre

At number five, players can get a free car, the Declasse Hotring Sabre. It is a 2-door stock-racing car that was added to GTA Online with the Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series update.

Its design is based on real-life NASCAR cars like Chevrolet Lumina and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, coupled to a 4-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain.

It is one of the fastest cars in the Sports class, with the capability of reaching exceptional top speed with good overall stability.

Players need to go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and claim a free ride throughout the week.

4) All Sprunk and eCola Liveries

With this week's theme being Sprunk vs. eCola, players have the opportunity to grab special liveries based on their choice of beverage. Here are two popular liveries that they can apply to a compatible vehicle:

eCola X Sprunk

45 Sprunk X-treme

Players can cover their vehicles in their favorite color, red or green, thus representing the brand and letting others know whose side they are on. Both liveries are attractive and eye-catching, allowing others to spot the vehicles from a distance.

3) Sprunk vs. eCola Bodysuits

At number three, it is the Sprunk vs. eCola Bodysuits, which Rockstar is giving free of cost to all players around the globe this week. Here’s how to get them in GTA Online:

Visit any clothing store in the game Approach the store’s desk and press the prompt button Select “Outfit: Bodysuits” Pick up a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit

Picking up any of the aforementioned outfits is considered a vote for the respective brands, and players can proudly wear their favorite colors between the two.

2) Red and Green Tire Smoke

The Sprunk vs. eCola theme continues as players get another freebie this week. They can grab Red and Green Tire Smoke customization options for their vehicles free of cost. Here’s what they need to do to equip it:

Visit any Los Santos Customs in the game. Repair the vehicle (if needed) Select Wheels Then, select Tires Go to Tire Smoke Pick up either Green Tire Smoke or Red Tire Smoke

It’s again another way for players to showcase their brand loyalty in GTA Online and keep the theme alive.

1) All melee weapons

Finally, at number 1, players can grab all the melee weapons that are available in the game for absolutely free of cost. They need to go to any nearest Ammu-Nation and select their choice of melee weapon. Here’s a complete list of melee weapons that are available in the game:

Crowbar

Antique Cavalry Dagger

Hammer

Knife

Nightstick

Pipe Wrench

Switchblade

Baseball Bat

Broken Bottle

Battle Axe

Hatchet

Fist Flashlight

Pool Cue

Stone Hatchet

Knuckledusters

Gold Club

Machete

While these weapons don’t help in voting for the Sprunk vs. eCola event. However, they always come in handy, beating down an opposite brand’s voter in the game.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/sxeMITbitm

Rockstar Games has done a great job in keeping the game exciting by introducing such a time-based event. The Sprunk vs. eCola will be available throughout September 14, and the winning team will be rewarded with GTA$ 300K along with other bonus items. Since the next weekly update is just around the corner, players can expect more cool content to get added to the game.

