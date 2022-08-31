Why Draugur in GTA Online is the best off-road vehicle after Criminal Enterprises DLC

The world of GTA Online is filled with hundreds of unique vehicles for players to choose from. The Criminal Enterprises update has so far been a success, adding 10 brand new selections to the game’s already impressive catalog.

Among them, Declasse Draugur has been another worthy addition. It’s a four-door rally-raid modified off-roader based on the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept and is considered one of the best off-road vehicles in the game.

However, one might wonder what makes it the best in its class. That said, let’s learn everything about the car.

Everything to know about the Draugur - Price, performance, and more

Declasse Draugur was added to GTA Online during the Cayo Perico Series Week on August 11, 2022. The vehicle has a very open and angular visual design, featuring:

Black Front Bumper with dual mesh grilles

Narrow intake with the Declasse logo on the center

LED-like headlights

Bulky vendors on the side

Small openings for exhaust tips

LED light on the roof panel

Two spare wheels with red straps

Bulky tailgate at the rear, with Declasse lettering

Bulky rear bumper with two hooks on outer edges

Yellow suspension springs with internal shocks

Its interior is quite similar to that of the Wastelander, featuring several race-type components and a carbon-fiber dashboard. It consists of the following:

Dials on the driver's side

Small gauges at the center

Racing steering wheel with paddle shifts and buttons

Carbon-filter seats

Red safety belts

It comes with a primary color applied to the upper area of its body, roof panel, engine bay, and most of the steering wheel. Coupled with that, the secondary vignette is applied to the engine cam cover and tubular frames.

The car has a unique wheel design with seven circular sections around the center, with the wrapping of high-profile tires with custom markings on it. Rockstar described the vehicle as:

“If you’re on the right side of the hood, it’s a rough and ready dream. If you’re on the wrong side, it’s a titanium-reinforced nightmare. Meet the Draugur, the bare-bones legend with extreme off-road capabilities. Summoned from the darkest corners of Declasse, the Dragur will get you to hell and back without a scratch. Or your local Cluckin’ Bell. Same difference.”

On the performance side, it is believed to be run by a powerful V8 engine. Coupled with a six-speed gearbox, the vehicle is powered in an F4 layout with 48%-52% torque distribution. It can reach a maximum top speed of 91.47 mph (147.20 km/h) according to its game files.

The Declasse Draugur is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,870,000 - $1,402,500 in GTA Online.

Why is it considered the best off-roader in GTA Online?

Declasse Draugur seems to have the best suspensions in GTA Online, making the vehicle bouncy and comfortable on the road. The handling is quite responsive and players can feel good driving it around on the roads of Los Santos, thanks to its impressive acceleration.

On off-road terrain, the vehicle can climb steep mountains with ease. Its performance is as good as Kamacho's, but with a more modern aesthetic. The vehicle has tons of customization options available that players can use to personalize it and make it more unique. All of this makes it one of the top-tier off-road vehicles in GTA Online.

Rockstar has done a great job in adding tons of new vehicles to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. With more selections coming to the game this September, car enthusiasts can buckle up and start collecting all of them.

