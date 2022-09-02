List of GTA Online cars at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom (September 1-7, 2022)

GTA Online has received a new weekly update, adding fresh stocks to the recently opened car showrooms in the game.

The Criminal Enterprises update has been a great experience for car enthusiasts. Luxury Autos and Simeon’s showroom have been added to the game, allowing players to visit and test-drive select cars every week.

This week reshuffles the stock with seven new cars from the likes of Imponte, Bravado, Dundreary, Annis, and more. With that said, here's a look at all the automobiles available in the car showrooms in GTA Online this week.

All available cars at Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

7) Canis Mesa

At number seven is the Canis Mesa, a four-door compact SUV featured in GTA Online. It is primarily inspired by the real-life 2007-2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon.

On the performance side, it is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in the front engine and an all-wheel drive layout. It has good acceleration and top speed thanks to its lightweight.

Players can visit Simeon’s Showroom this week and get Canis Mesa painted in a Classic Green color. It is available to be purchased for around $87,000.

6) Imponte Beater Dukes

Next on the list is the Imponte Beater Dukes, a two-door beater muscle car featured in GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special update. It’s primarily an upgraded variant of the standard Dukes and is powered by a high-displacement V8 engine with an oval air filter fitted to it.

Unlike the standard Dukes, the Beater Dukes have stiffer handling, giving players the ability to turn them responsive with numerous customization options. Players can grab a Pearlescent Bright Green Imponte Beater Dukes at a massive 50% discount this week at Simeon’s Showroom. It can be purchased for $189,000.

5) Bravado Banshee

At number five, it is none other than the famous Bravado Banshee, a two-door roadster featured in GTA Online. It’s mostly based on the real-life 2nd gen Dodge Viper SR.

It seems to run on a big 8.4L carbureted V8 engine, producing a sportier sound. It excels in acceleration and top speed, performing slightly better than its appearance in Grand Theft Auto 4. This week, players can get a Matte Green Bravado Banshee with the Black Racing Stripes livery at a flat 40% discount. It can be purchased for $63,000 at Simeon’s showroom.

4) Dundreary Landstalker XL

Next on the list is the Dundreary Landstalker XL, a four-door SUV added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special update. It’s inspired by the 4th generation Lincoln Navigator (U554).

On the overall performance side, the vehicle is relatively good. The vehicle is more on the cruiser side than a competitive racer. It boasts incredible durability against gunfire and collisions thanks to its strong bodywork. Players can get a Classic Bright Green Dundreary Landstalker XL with Flamer livery at Simeon’s showroom this week for $90,000 - $105,000.

3) Declasse Vigero ZX

At number three, it is the newly released Declasse Vigero ZX, a two-door muscle car just added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It is mostly inspired by the 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The car can reach a decent top speed of 98.15 mph (157.95 km/h) quickly, thanks to its quick acceleration. It can be customized with tons of modifications available, making it one of the best-looking muscle cars in the game. Players can get a Green Declasse Vigero ZX at Simeon’s showroom for $1,947,000.

2) Annis S80RR

Next on the list is the Annis S80RR, a Group C Prototype endurance car featured in GTA Online since The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It is primarily based on the Nissan R90C.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox, powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel-drive layout. It performs exceptionally well, thanks to its RWD structure. It excels in both top speed and acceleration with the ability to take sharp turns. Players can visit the Luxury Autos Showroom this week and get a Green Annis S80RR at a 40% discount. It can be purchased for $1,545,000.

1) Överflöd Imorgon

Finally, at number one, it is the Överflöd Imorgon, a two-door electric sports car added to the game with The Diamond Casino Heist update. The car's design was inspired by Gumpert Nathalie.

It seems to be powered by a large battery like Cyclone, with an additional internal combustion engine that starts automatically upon reaching a good speed. It comes with a two-speed gearbox due to it being a hybrid.

The Imorgon is considered one of the fastest electric sports cars in the game due to its excellent acceleration and impressive handling. Players can get a ride at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week for $2,165,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 https://t.co/v36pNZIhQZ

Rockstar provides a lot of options to players while picking up a new ride every week. Car enthusiasts can grab the vehicles mentioned above and add them to their collections.

