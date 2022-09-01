Top 5 discounted GTA Online cars after today's weekly update (September 1)

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, allowing players to once again grab a new set of wheels at massive discounts.

Fans have been receiving amazing discounts on select vehicles since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update, and this week looks like no exception. Following the September 1 update, players can get discounted rides from the likes of Pfister, Imponte, Annis, BF, and Bravado.

With that being said, let’s look at the five cars on discounts this week that players should check out.

Top 5 GTA Online cars on discounts this week - Price, performance, and more

5) Bravado Banshee

At number five is the beloved Bravado Banshee, a 2-door roadster featured in GTA Online since its release in 2013. It’s one of the longest-running sports cars featured in the franchise, and its design is based on the real-life second-generation Dodge Viper SR.

On the performance side, it is powered by a massive 8.4 liter carburetted V8 engine with twin turbochargers. It boasts amazing acceleration and a maximum speed of 110 mph. Due to its good handling and overall stability, it is a good choice as a gateway car.

It is available at a 40% discount this week, and players can purchase it for $63,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) BF Dune FAV

Next on the list is the BF Dune FAV, a 2-seater fast-attack buggy that is an armored version of the standard vehicle. It was added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update, taking direct inspiration from the real-life Desert Patrol Vehicle.

It runs on a single cam Flat-4 engine with a 5-speed gearbox powering it in a rear-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Compared to its standard variant, the Dune FAV has better off-road capabilities thanks to its responsive handling and performance.

It is also available for purchase at a 40% discount this week. Players can buy it for $510,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Annis S80RR

At number three, it is the Annis S80RR, an endurance race car that was added to GTA Online as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the real-life Nissan R90C.

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in the rear-wheel drivetrain. It has immense acceleration capabilities and can even compete with most super-class cars with ease. Players can easily take sharp turns with it due to its responsive handling; they can even regain control easily in case of powerslides.

Players can get the Annis S80RR at a 40% discount this week. It can be purchased for as low as $1,545,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Beater Dukes

Next on the list is the Imponte Beater Dukes, a 2-door beater muscle car added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special update. It’s a beater version of the standard Dukes available in the game, with an aggressive 1970s style.

When it comes to performance, it seems to be powered by a high-displacement V8 engine with an oval air filter attached to it. Like its standard variant, the Beater Dukes has very good handling, stability, durability, and acceleration.

The Beater Dukes is available for purchase at a massive 50% discount this week. Players can get it for as low as $189,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

1) Pfister Comet Safari

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the Pfister Comet Safari, a 2-door custom off-road sports car that was added to the game with The Doomsday Heist update. Its design seems to be heavily inspired by the real-life Leh Keen “Safari” 911.

On the performance side, it runs on a flat 6 or boxer 6 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an all-wheel drivetrain. It’s considered one of the best choices for off-road racing in the game, thanks to its lifted suspension. It is also capable of going head-to-head with Omnis easily when it comes to off-road performances.

The car is available for puchase at a staggering 50% discount this week. Players can get the off-roader from Legendary Motorsport for $355,000.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in running these spectacular vehicle discounts in GTA Online every week, allowing players to pick new rides at affordable prices. Car enthusiasts can pick any of the aforementioned models to add to their collection.

