GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II found in GTA 5 Story Mode

GTA Online has one vehicle that every player knows by now: the infamous Oppressor Mk II hoverbike. However, it looks like the flying motorcycle was also present in GTA 5 story mode, at least for a moment.

A Reddit user, u/Jazzlike-Double4594, recently discovered the Oppressor Mk II while playing GTA 5 story mode with Franklin. He posted a screenshot of the same, wondering what could have caused such a thing.

Redditor finds the Oppressor Mk II in the story mode of GTA 5

As seen in the Reddit post above, the user randomly found the Oppressor Mk II hoverbike on the streets of Los Santos. The user could not use it in any way, leaving them wondering if it was a bug that summoned it in GTA 5 story mode.

Fans were left confused and amused after seeing the post at the same time. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to it:

Bugs and glitches are nothing new in the open world of GTA Online. Rockstar constantly tries to fix most of them every time, however, there is always a chance of new ones popping up, sometimes even in the story mode.

The Criminal Enterprises update has greatly enhanced the gameplay, mainly by improving the most-requested nerf on the Oppressor Mk II.

This has reduced the effectiveness of the bike’s Homing Missiles and increased the countermeasures’ cooldown time. These two features were misused by many players for griefing, and fans were constantly asking the developers to nerf the bike.

However, it is still one of the most used vehicles in the game.

Everything to know about the Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II is a custom hover bike manufactured by none other than the beloved Pegassi in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it to the game during The Black Madonna Residency Week event on August 14, 2018.

It is technically an upgraded variant of the standard Oppressor bike by replacing the glider/land ability with the new hover one. The bike has taken direct inspiration from the movie Looper, as evident by its chassis mounted over a large engine.

The visual design is again different from the standard version of the bike. It has wings that can extend themselves during flight mode and prop stands to land. It also features four vectoring nozzles on each side, like the Hydra, however, with the added ability to tilt backward or forward automatically depending on the vehicle's moving direction.

Like the Deluxo, the hoverbike emits a blue, glowing effect from the small thrusters present on the side triangular panels.

Regarding its performance, the Oppressor Mk II is powered by a turbine engine connected to a parallel-twin engine. It feels like a standard motorbike when in hover mode, with the capability of reaching a maximum top speed of about 130 mph. However, the speed is limited to 110 mph during the flying mode.

The vehicle also comes equipped with a rear-mounted rocket booster, which helps players get a speed boost momentarily. It doesn’t help with top speed, however, as it affects its acceleration for the time being. By default, the vehicle also comes equipped with two front-facing machine guns. Players can also fit numerous countermeasures to avoid any incoming attack.

Rockstar has done a great job listening to fan feedback and improving various aspects of the game. It is only a matter of time before the developers notice the glitch and fix it via an update. With the upcoming weekly update around the corner, fans can expect more new content to come to the game.

