5 useful features that every GTA Online beginner should know about

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has been a hit so far, adding tons of new content and features to the game.

The open world of Los Santos is filled with a lot of features that will keep players occupied. When beginning the journey of a hustler in GTA Online, it is important to know about all the useful features available in the game.

That being said, let’s look at five useful features in GTA Online that help players in their day-to-day hustle.

Top 5 GTA Online features that players should be aware of

5) Quick snack access

Snacks are an important part of survival in GTA Online, as they help replenish a small amount of the player's health upon consumption. Players can purchase them from any convenience store in the game and place them in their inventories.

The Criminal Enterprises update has improved the accessibility of snacks. Players can now simply open the Weapon Wheel and press the prompt button to consume a snack. It’s a helpful time-saving feature that every player should try.

4) Interaction Menu

Next on the list is the Interaction Menu, a part of the on-screen GUI featured in GTA Online. The menu gives players access to many useful features without needing to pause the game. Some of the most useful quick options available in the Interaction Menu are:

Quick GPS

Inventory

Objectives

Impromptu Race

Action

Player Mood

Walk Style

Enable Passive Mode

Highlight Player

Request Personal Vehicle

Empty Personal Vehicle

Vehicle Doors

Vehicle Remote Controls

Vehicle Access

Spawn Location

Players Targeting Priority

One on One DM Time

Kill Yourself

Players can use any of the aforementioned options from the Interaction Menu whenever they want to.

3) Vehicle delivery/Mechanic

At number three is the ability to take personal vehicles whenever players want with the help of the Mechanic, who is a supporting character featured in GTA Online that repairs players’ vehicles and delivers them.

Players can call the Mechanic from either the Interaction Menu or by simply calling him from their contacts. He can deliver a player's vehicles to their current location on the condition that there’s a road near it. He is sometimes unable to make the delivery, either due to AI code bugs or due to the player being in a location that doesn't allow deliveries.

2) Daily Objectives

Next on the list is the ability to complete Daily Objectives in GTA Online. Players can complete three objectives every day and earn extra cash as well as RP.

These objectives are completely random every day, and players even earn bonus rewards for completing them in a week or a month. Earned cash gets deposited to the player's bank accounts automatically. Here’s how much players can earn by completing these missions:

1 day = $30,000 and 5,000 RP

7 days = $150,000 and 20,000 RP

28 days = $750,000 and 50,000 RP

It’s a good way for players to keep the cash flowing every day while continuing to build an empire in the game.

1) Look for work

GTA Online has a lot of businesses that players can run and earn huge amounts of money in the game. However, most businesses are not accessible to beginners due to the heavy initial investment they require.

New players can instead work for a more experienced player's business and earn good money out of it. To do so, they'll need to set their online status as “Looking For Work.” Here's how to set it up in the game:

Open the Interaction Menu Select “SecuroServ” Set “Looking for Work” to “On”

This allows them to help other CEO/VIPs in the game run their businesses by completing missions.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Rockstar has done a great job at introducing various ways for players to earn money in the game. All the aforementioned features are highly recommended for beginners as each of them helps players in their daily hustle.

