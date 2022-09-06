Here's what 18 cars merged together in GTA Online looks like

GTA Online is a virtual platform for players around the globe, where they can show their creativity to each other freely.

Since the game’s release in 2013, the game has expanded vastly with constant updates, adding tons of new vehicles to the game. Players love to collect these vehicles, customize them, and showcase their art in the open world. It looks like some fans have taken their creativity to the next level and merged 18 different cars into the game.

Fans created a piece of art by merging 18 different GTA Online cars

Fans are very creative when it comes to GTA Online, especially car enthusiasts who want to customize rides and show off their modifications. However, some fans did the unthinkable and customized cars in a way that no one seems to have done beautifully before.

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, the user u/veSho shared screenshots of the game where it looks like 18 different players merged their vehicles to make one mega vehicle. He stated:

“I present to you the result of 18 players going into passive mode, driving into each other and getting out of the cars at the same moment - THE MERGE.”

The merger was made possible when 18 players went into passive mode and parked their vehicles over each other’s vehicles. When someone asked the creator how he did that, he shared:

"I'm the owner of a big crew, those 18 players are my members. We were doing one of our car meets and I had this idea after we were done with the meet."

It looks so beautiful and creative, as each vehicle has different colors and characteristics. A lot of different in-game auto manufacturers can be seen in the mix, from the likes of Annis, Dinka, Declasse, and more.

Fans loved the creation and shared their honest reactions in the comment section. Here are some of the best and most humorous fan reactions to the post:

It is amazing to see fans’ creativity on such a level, especially after GTA Online recently received another new vehicle.

Declasse Vigero ZX has been added to GTA Online’s catalogue of vehicles

GTA Online has received a new weekly update that has added the most-anticipated car, the Declasse Vigero ZX. It is another muscle car added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update on September 1, 2022.

Chevrolet fans are loving the addition as the car seems to be heavily inspired by three real-life Camaros that they love:

2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – Overall appearance

2019 Camaro SS - Headlights

2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE – Wheels

When it comes to performance, the vehicle performs exceptionally well as tested by the famous Broughy1322. According to his test, the Vigero ZX is capable of reaching a staggering top speed of 125 mph.

Players playing GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X can even upgrade to the HSW variant at Hao’s Special Works inside the LS Car Meet. The upgraded version of the car can reach a mind-boggling speed of 157.5 mph.

The Vigero ZX is available to be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000. The in-game website describes the vehicle as mentioned below:

“Want to wield a hunk of muscle that would make the buffest gym bros and lamest ego lifters cry? Forget Bull Shark Testosterone. If you're looking to bulk up, try the Vigero ZX, and enjoy fast gains that won't leave you with nips the size of dinner plates.”

That is not all. GTA+ members can get the Vigero ZX for absolutely free this month, along with the complimentary HSW upgrade.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: This month, GTA+ Members get the new Declasse Vigero ZX, two exclusive liveries, and a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade.Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: rsg.ms/4ff5521 This month, GTA+ Members get the new Declasse Vigero ZX, two exclusive liveries, and a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade.Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: rsg.ms/4ff5521 https://t.co/ut1QJiELGv

Rockstar has done a great job in giving freedom to players to explore different vehicles in the game and be creative with them. Fans can expect more new cars to arrive this month as part of the drip-feed.

