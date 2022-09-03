5 best Camaros in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has been a big success, adding tons of new content and vehicles.

Players get a brand new vehicle every week, and this time is no exception, thanks to the inclusion of the much-awaited Declasse Vigero ZX. Camaro fans are loving the new ride, but it is not the only Camaro-based car available in the game.

Most Declasse cars are based on Chevrolet Camaro(s). That said, here are five Camaros in GTA Online in 2022 that users should check out.

Top Camaro-based cars in GTA Online: Price, performance, & more

5) Bravado Gauntlet

At number five is the Bravado Gauntlet, a 2-door muscle car featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance is primarily inspired by the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is powered by a strong 450cui single-cam turbocharged V8 engine, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts immense acceleration, capable of going from 0-60 mph in seconds.

Gamers can purchase a Bravado Gauntlet from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $32,000.

4) Vapid Dominator GTX

Next on the list is the Vapid Dominator GTX, another 2-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. The vehicle has taken some inspiration from the 2016-present Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

It runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. The car excels in stability and handling compared to the standard Dominator, making it one of the easiest cars to drive.

Its overall performance is fast enough to make it worth a purchase. Players can purchase the car at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $725,000.

3) Imponte Nightshade

At number three is the Imponte Nightshade, a 2-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the Executives and Other Criminals update. It is heavily inspired by the classic 1970-1973 Chevrolet Camaro.

On the performance side, it is powered by a V8 engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It is capable of pushing 420bhp as it is labeled as a turbocharged engine.

The vehicle has acceptable top speed and acceleration, along with good handling. The Imponte Nightshade is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $585,000.

2) Bravado Redwood

Next on the list is the Bravado Redwood, a 2-door muscle car featured in GTA Online since its release. Some of its visual designs are inspired by the real-life fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro.

Regarding performance, the vehicle runs on a strong 450cui single-cam turbocharged V8 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It can go from 0 to 60 mph very quickly, with a tendency to spin out.

It’s still considered a worthwhile purchase for Camaro lovers due to its simplistic feel. The ride can be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $32,000.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

At number one is the newly released Declasse Vigero ZX, a 2-door muscle car just added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Its visual design is based on a couple of real-life Camaros:

2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2019 Camaro SS

2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

On the performance side, the vehicle is capable of pushing a top speed of 157.95 km/h (98.15 mph) without any performance upgrades. It excels in acceleration and handling capabilities, making it one of the best Camaro-based cars in the game to date.

Users can easily purchase it at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: This month, GTA+ Members get the new Declasse Vigero ZX, two exclusive liveries, and a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade.Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: rsg.ms/4ff5521 This month, GTA+ Members get the new Declasse Vigero ZX, two exclusive liveries, and a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade.Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: rsg.ms/4ff5521 https://t.co/ut1QJiELGv

Rockstar Games has done a great job in providing a variety of real-life-based cars in GTA Online. Car enthusiasts can pick up any above vehicle and make a collection of Camaro cars in the game today.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

