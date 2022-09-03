GTA 5 receives title update 1.62 on PS4

GTA 5 has been one of the most successful titles in the series, and Rockstar is always trying to improve its gameplay with constant updates. In that regard, the Grand Theft Auto Community (GTANet) recently shared that Rockstar Games has released a brand new Grand Theft Auto 5 patch for its PS4 version.

The 1.62 patch applies to both the main game and the online multiplayer by default, aiming to improve “general stability fixes.”

The new GTA 5 patch is out now for PS4 users

As seen in the aforementioned post, the source stated that the update might fix lags during combat and some pop-up issues that have been plaguing the PS4 version for quite some time. He stated:

“The #GTAV #GTAOnline PS4 patch is now official (from @RockstarSupport) and contains "general stability fixes", potentially to combat lag and pop-in issues.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released on November 18, 2014 for PlayStation 4 users around the globe. However, developers haven’t given up on the game yet as they are still trying to improve its gameplay. On the Rockstar Support Page, the update is described as:

[September 2, 2022] – General / Miscellaneous – PS4

General stability fixes

The timing of the update was fascinating as the developers recently shared a fan-made video created by QJ, showing two aliens grooving in the game. The post stated the following:

"Clubliens" by Q J. Check out this fun clip made with the help of the Rockstar Editor — featuring two eccentric aliens grooving across Los Santos:”

It looks like Rockstar is indeed planning for something big this Halloween, as first reported by a famous insider, Tez2 in a post on GTAForums. According to him, Grand Theft Auto Online players will see a lot of UFOs in the skies of Los Santos this coming October.

He further suggests that a special stealth UFO will be seen on October 23, which might coincide with the first hint about the upcoming title in the franchise.

Another fascinating incident took place a few moments ago, as it looks like Rockstar’s “Thank You” page has finally been updated, as reported by Tez2. The page now reads the following information:

“Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years. We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day.”

All of this seems to be leading to a huge revelation from Rockstar. With a possible Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement next month, fans can expect some hints in the near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul