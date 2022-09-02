Is the LF-22 Starling in GTA Online worth it in 2022?

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, giving players another opportunity to grab select vehicles at amazing discounts.

Vehicle discounts have been great since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update, and this week is no exception. Players can get an LF-22 Starling at a 40% discount throughout the week.

With so many vehicles available at discounts, one could wonder if Starling is worth getting in 2022. This article will look at everything players should know about LF-22 Starling.

Everything to know about LF-22 Starling in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

The LF-22 Starling is a single-seater rocket plane added to GTA Online with the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017. The plane’s visual appearance feels inspired directly by the real-life Messerschmitt Me 163 Komet, with some parts taken from:

Messerschmitt Me 262 – Cruciform tail setup

Mitsubishi J8M – Machine guns’ positioning

When it comes to performance, the plane is powered by a single rocket engine that makes a unique clicking sound in the ignition. At 8100 FT/2400 M, the vehicle can glide for 9.5 Mi/16 Km with its engines completely off.

Landing the plane, on the other hand, is relatively tricky because of the unusual carriage setup that makes it bouncy at a steep pitch angle. LF-22 Starling comes equipped with a rocket booster at its rear that players can take advantage of during take-offs and while cruising in the skies of Los Santos.

It is normally available to be purchased for $3,657,500 - $2,750,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. However, thanks to this week’s 40% discounts, players can get it for as low as $2,194,500 - $1,650,000 in the game.

What makes the LF-22 Starling worth purchasing in 2022?

LF-22 Starling is one of the best-performing planes in GTA Online, mainly due to its small and compact design. Its handling is so easy that sometimes it is hard to estimate how many rolls are needed to perform a turn.

Its rocket booster gives the vehicle an immense boost in its acceleration, making it surpass even the likes of Hydra, P-996 LAZER, and Besar. Although its functionality is limited, it can recharge quickly in mid-air. Players can use the booster if they lose the plane’s speed momentarily. With the correct usage, players can outpace Homing Missiles thanks to the booster's extra speed.

On the defensive side, it can easily survive a lot of damage with fully upgraded armor. The plane can endure the following:

Direct hits from two explosives

Five Heavy Sniper Mk II explosive rounds

Eighteen Heavy Sniper shots

Players can also equip them with three different countermeasures which help players in getting out of most of the trouble with ease:

Flare – It drops multiple flares that disorient incoming homing missiles and prevent the vehicle from getting crashed.

It drops multiple flares that disorient incoming homing missiles and prevent the vehicle from getting crashed. Chaff – It disrupts the enemy’s targeting system of their missile launchers and makes them unable to lock the vehicle.

It disrupts the enemy’s targeting system of their missile launchers and makes them unable to lock the vehicle. Smoke – It creates a smoke trail that disorients the enemy’s pilot.

The plane also comes with two pre-installed machine guns on either wing. The guns are powerful enough to fire to 675 feet with a shot that has high per-shot damage. Players can equip additional missile launchers by customizing the plane and getting another weapon under their arsenal.

All of this makes LF-22 Starling worth considering in GTA Online, even in 2022.

Rockstar provides fascinating discounts on vehicles in GTA Online every week. With more content coming into the game later this year, players can start collecting all these vehicles and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

