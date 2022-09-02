Lil Durk launches his official GTA RP server with custom radio stations, locations, and more

A famous esports news reporter known as Jake Lucky just announced on Twitter that Lil Durk is launching his own official GTA RP server with his OTF Gaming team. RP servers are quite popular in the community, as they offer new customizable options and the freedom to role-play in the open world of Los Santos.

Role-playing fans love GTA 5 due to the number of RP servers it offers players, and it looks like the American rapper is going to provide them with one more.

What will Lil Durk's official new GTA 5 RP server offer?

The server will also feature up and coming artists on the servers radio station and much more Exclusive: first look at @lildurk launching his official GTA server with his team OTF GamingThe server will also feature up and coming artists on the servers radio station and much more Exclusive: first look at @lildurk launching his official GTA server with his team OTF Gaming The server will also feature up and coming artists on the servers radio station and much more 👀 https://t.co/sWbnnH0A64

As can be seen in the above post, the source claimed that one of the most famous American rappers, Lil Durk, is launching a brand new Grand Theft Auto RP server. The source added that artists making their way up the ladder in the music industry will be featured on its radio station.

In another tweet, he provided more information regarding some of the locations in the upcoming server by stating:

“Cameos from @ZooMaa and @FaZeBlaze. It will feature custom IRL POI’s with actual buildings from Chicago and LA, and have artists and celeb athletes coming soon.”

This is huge since Grand Theft Auto RP fans are finally getting a new major server, especially from an artist. According to a second follow-up tweet by Jake Lucky, there will be two different versions of the server for players, a lite version and a premium version. He offered more details, saying:

“They will have a lite version similar to Tee Grizzley’s Grizzley World RP server and a premium version closer to NoPixel with more serious RP. They’ll be giving me full access to things they got coming next. Leggo.”

Fans loved the announcement and shared their reactions on social media:

Grand Theft Auto 5 RP is a free-to-play mod that allows players to create customizable characters with role-play elements. The introduction of this new server by the artist will provide a breath of fresh air for gamers so they can keep themselves engaged until Grand Theft Auto 6 is released. Surprisingly enough, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long for a glimpse of the upcoming game.

Fans might be able to watch Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer this Halloween

According to well-known insider Tez2, GTA Online players will be seeing UFOs in the game very soon. In a post on GTAForums, he mentioned:

“16 days before Halloween, Rockstar will start featuring UFOs within GTA Online. On October 23rd, the stealth UFO will appear instead of the regular UFO model.”

He claims that on October 23, fans will see a special stealth UFO in the game, which might offer the first hint or trailer associated with the upcoming title. It'll be interesting to see how that comes together as a reveal for GTA 6. Till then, players can try the aforementioned RP server when it’s available and continue to create beautiful memories.

