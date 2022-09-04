5 best Declasse cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online is filled with a lot of different vehicles, each with its characteristics and identity.

The Criminal Enterprises update has so far added 11 brand new vehicles to the mix, including some from the Declasse. The Declasse auto manufacturer is primarily inspired by real-life Chevrolets.

An ideal vehicle should possess both speed and quicker lap times. That being said, this article will look at the five Declasse cars in GTA Online ranked according to their speed.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Top five Declasse cars in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

1) Scramjet (137 mph)

The Declasse Scramjet is a 2-door custom weaponized vehicle added to GTA Online with the After Hours update. It is primarily inspired by the Mach five car from the Speed Racer Anime series.

It runs on a front-engine, with a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle boasts pretty good acceleration and top speed and comes with a power hop, helping it to avoid obstacles on the road.

It also features a powerful rocket booster, making it one of the best vehicles for evading most enemies. Players can pick up this ride for $3,480,000 at Watstock Cache & Carry.

2) Impaler (130 mph)

Next on the list is the Declasse Impaler, a 2-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the Arena War update. It has taken cues from the real-life third generation Chevrolet Impala.

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox. It powers the vehicle in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It provides players with good speed as well as acceptable handling. Players can upgrade the vehicle to one of the three Arena War modifications available: Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare, further enhancing vehicles’ capabilities.

It is available to be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $331,835 - $249,500.

3) Vigero ZX (125 mph)

The newly released Declasse Vigero ZX, a 2-door pony car, was added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It’s inspired by the following three Chevrolets:

2019 Camaro SS

2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

On the performance side, the vehicle is the fifth fastest new car added to the game with the update. As tested by Broughy1322, the vehicle possesses an incredible top speed of 125 mph and a staggering 157.5 mph with HSW upgrades. Players can pick up the new car for $1,9457,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) DR1 (124 mph)

Next on the list is the Declasse DR1, a 1-seater open-wheel car added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special update. It seems to be based on the real-life Dallara DW12 IndyCar.

When it comes to performance, it is extremely fast being an open-wheel car. However, the vehicle suffers from slow acceleration and oversteering.

It features KERS that allows players to activate the boost and push the car’s speed even further. This makes it one of the best cars for racing in the game. It is available to be purchased for $2,997,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Hotring Sabre (121.75 mph)

The Declasse Hotring Sabre is a 2-door stock-racing car added to GTA Online with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life Chevrolet Lumina.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine, coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It is one of the fastest cars in the Sports Class, possessing an impressive speed of 121.75 mph.

Although it tends to spin out while taking turns, it still has overall good stability most of the time. Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $830,000.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a lot of options for choosing a vehicle. Chevrolet enthusiasts can surely pick up any of the aforementioned cars and add them to their collection.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

