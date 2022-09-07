5 things every GTA Online millionaire needs to own

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding GTA Online, especially since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update in July. The update has added tons of new content to the game, including new vehicles, missions, features, and even increased payouts.

Earning money is essential for survival in the open world of Los Santos, and players can earn millions by hustling daily.

However, earning millions of dollars isn't enough to truly succeed in GTA Online. It’s also important for players to know where to invest their hard-earned money.

Here's a look at five things that every player should own in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Nightclub, Oppressor Mk II, and 3 other things that every GTA Online player should own in 2022

1) Armored Kuruma

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a four-door armored sedan in GTA Online. It was added to the game with the Heists update. It is equipped with the following protective layers:

Bulletproof armor panels on cabin and roof

Bullet-resistant windows

Protective frames over its lights

The vehicle not only protects players from bullets but also performs exceptionally well. It is fast, responsive, and completely immune to crash deformation, making it one of the best choices as a getaway vehicle.

Players can buy the Armored Kuruma from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $$698,250 - $525,000.

2) Nightclub

Players should definitely buy a Nightclub in GTA Online. This establishment allows players to earn extra money. It is one of the business ventures added to GTA Online with the After Hours update.

Owning a Nightclub is one of the best ways to earn passive income in the game, especially after The Criminal Enterprises update. Players can get a lot of cool features with it, including access to:

Dance floor

DJ Stage

Garage

Bar

Office

Safe

Gun Locker

Wardrobe

Basement

Players can run the business by managing the club and playing Club Management missions. Every mission increases or maintains the passive income that gets deposited in the club’s safe once every in-game day.

A Nightclub can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures for $1,080,000 - $1,500,000.

3) Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a custom hoverbike in GTA Online. It was added to the game with the After Hours update. It has the ability to both hover and fly in the open world of Los Santos.

Even though it’s been nerfed in The Criminal Enterprises update, it is still worth buying. Players can use the vehicle to traverse almost any kind of terrain. It has a rocket booster on its rear side, two front-facing machine guns, and different countermeasures that come in handy in tough situations.

With a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a must-buy for every player. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250.

4) CEO Office

If players haven’t purchased a CEO Office yet, they are missing out on some cool stuff. CEO Offices, or simply Offices, are purchasable properties that have been in the game since the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

Players will need to purchase an Office if they want to own Special Cargo Warehouses or Vehicle Warehouses, both of which are great ways to earn more money.

However, the best part about owning an Office is that it provides players with one to three garage expansions that help them store up to 60 different vehicles.

The property can be purchased from Dynasty 8 Executive for a minimum of $1,000,000.

5) Akula

Owning an aircraft is equally as important as owning a vehicle in GTA Online. One such aircraft is the Buckingham Akula, a four-seater stealth gunship attack helicopter added to the game with The Doomsday Heist update.

One of the main reasons to own the Buckingham Akula is its stealth mode feature, which allows players to go off the radar for everyone in the lobby. This is incredibly useful when players are running businesses or simply need to avoid griefers in the game.

The aircraft itself has strong armor, exceptional maneuverability, and an impressive top speed that can help avoid even Homing Missiles.

Players can purchase the Akula from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,704,050 - $2,785,000.

