Top 5 GTA Online PvP vehicles players should use in 2022

GTA Online has lots of PvP things to do in its open world, and it’s crucial to own the best vehicles for that purpose.

PvP is one of the most important aspects of the game that allows players to go toe-to-toe with other online users in the lobby. This article will illustrate the five best vehicles available in the title that help them even the odds.

Some vehicles are offense-oriented, while others are defense-oriented. However, they are well-praised by gamers around the globe for their ability to leave opponents in the dust.

Five incredible PvP vehicles in GTA Online: Price, features, & more

5) Insurgent Pick-up

At number five, the beloved HVY Insurgent Pick-up Light Armored Personnel Vehicle (LAPV) was added to GTA Online with the Heists update. It is heavily based on real-life Terradyne Armored Vehicles.

This vehicle comes equipped with a powerful mounted machine gun turret lethal to all unarmored targets in the title. It offers a unique 360-degree coverage that allows players to target others easily without losing momentum.

Its elevation range of -20 degrees and 30 degrees makes it one of the deadliest vehicles to go against low-flying aircraft. Users can get the Insurgent Pick-up from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,795,000 - $1,350,000.

4) P-996 LAZER

Next on the list is the Jobuilt P-996 LAZER, a military fighter jet or death jet featured in GTA Online. The aircraft is based on a real-life F-16C Fighting Falcon.

It comes pre-equipped with two powerful weapons, cannon and missiles, that help gamers in PvP battles:

Cannon – The P-996 LAZER is equipped with extremely powerful dual explosive cannons capable of annihilating enemies with a single well-aimed shot.

The P-996 LAZER is equipped with extremely powerful dual explosive cannons capable of annihilating enemies with a single well-aimed shot. Missiles – The aircraft can also attack targets with missiles that players can fire with or without using the lock-on feature.

The jet is also one of the fastest aircraft available in the game, reaching a mind-boggling speed of 185 knots above 900 feet MSL. Users can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $6,500,000.

3) Omnis e-GT

At number three, it is the newly released Obey Omnis e-GT, an electric sports saloon just added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update. It’s primarily inspired by the real-life 2020 Audi e-Tron GT.

It’s one of the vehicles compatible with Imani-tech, allowing gamers to use the car in defensive ways. They can install Missile Lock-on Jammer and avoid getting hit by missiles shot by others.

The car has phenomenal acceleration for a sports electric car, which further helps players evade the enemy without making much noise. It is available to be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

2) Oppressor Mk II

Next on the list is the famous Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, a one-seater custom hoverbike featured in GTA Online since the After Hours update. It’s an upgraded version of the standard Oppressor and seems inspired by the Looper’s hoverbike.

The bike can hover and fly, allowing users to travel to the open world of Los Santos at a staggering speed of 130 mph. It is fast, agile, and equipped with powerful weapons and countermeasures.

Even though The Criminal Enterprises update has nerfed some aspects of the vehicle, it is still considered one of the game’s best choices for PvP battles.

The Oppressor Mk II can be purchased at Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250 - $2,925,000.

1) TM-02 Khanjali

Finally, at number 1 is the TM-02 Khanjali military armored tank added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. It seems to be heavily inspired by the real-life Polish light tank, PL-01.

It comes equipped with many deadly weapons, including a remote machine gun turret and a tank cannon. Gamers can also upgrade the vehicle and equip it with two remote grenade launchers that can easily destroy unarmoured enemies.

They can also replace its main cannon with a Coil Railgun that can shoot a projectile in quicker times, making it a force to be reckoned with in PvP battles.

Readers can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,850,350 - $2,895,000.

Rockstar has done well to keep the atmosphere of GTA Online competitive. While players are free to choose vehicles based on their preferences, all the offerings above can help them survive in the title.

Note: This article is in no order and reflects the author’s opinion.

