Is the Beater Dukes in GTA Online a better variant than the original?

GTA Online recently received a new weekly update allowing players to grab a new set of wheels at amazing discounts, including Beater Dukes.

It is a beater variant of the original 2-door muscle car, Dukes, that is present in the game. Beater cars are old but legal vehicles that generally get recognized for their high mileage. This week, players can purchase Beater Dukes at an amazing 50% discount throughout the week.

However, one could wonder if it is better than Dukes. With that being said, let's look at both the vehicles and learn which is better between the two.

Everything to know about Beater Dukes and its standard variant in GTA Online

1) Imponte Dukes

First, let’s learn about Imponte Dukes, that has been available in GTA Online since its release. It is a two-door 1970s American muscle car. Its visual appearance is inspired by a couple of real-life classic cars, including:

2nd & 3rd generation Dodge Charger – Overall design

1968-1969 Pontiac LeMans or 1967-1969 Firebird – Front bumper

1970 Mercury Monterey – Tail lights

It also has a vinyl top as its stock roof and a grille plate that can be seen when the headlights are turned off or on. When it comes to performance, it is powered by a 450cui (7.4L) double-overhead camshaft V8 supercharged engine. It produces a similar sound to Phoenix, Vigero, and Dominator.

Players can purchase the Imponte Dukes from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $62,000. It is available free of cost to the game's returning players.

2) Imponte Beater Dukes

Next, it is time to learn about Imponte Beater Dukes, a 2-door beater muscle car featured in GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special update on August 11, 2020. Being a beater variant of the standard model, it shares most of its visual appearance with the latter. The design has further been tweaked with the addition of crumpled front fenders, hood, bumpers, and grilles.

Since the vehicle is designed to be a beater car, it is a bit damaged and its interior is worn and torn. Players can fix its outer damage, as well as its interior through customization. A wide range of liveries and other modifications can be applied to it.

On the performance side, it is powered by a high-displacement V8 engine. The engine is fitted with an oval air filter, resembling the one found in cars like Gauntlet Classic and Gauntlet Hellfire.

The Imponte Beater Dukes is available to for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $378,000.

Imponte vs. Beater Dukes - Which one is the better car in GTA Online

The Imponte Dukes has an acceptable acceleration and decent top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) as tested by Broughy1322. Its handling is stiff, which makes the car quicker to respond to every movement in the game. Its stability has improved from its previous version of GTA 4, helping minimize threats to the power-to-weight ratio.

Similarly, the Imponte Beater Dukes has also a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h). While driving, it feels like the standard Dukes most of the time. All the important stats of the car remain the same, with no significant improvement over each other.

It’s safe to say that Beater Dukes is simply a cosmetic upgrade with a lot of customization options as compared to the standard Dukes. However, as the vehicle is currently on a 50% discount, players can grab it for as low as $189,000.

Rockstar Games have done a great job in providing different variants of the same vehicles and giving players a variety to choose from. Car enthusiasts can hold their breath as more vehicles will be coming to the game this September.

