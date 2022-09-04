Is the S80RR in GTA Online worth buying this week?

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises DLC has proven to be a successful content update so far, adding many new vehicles and amazing discounts every week.

This week is no exception, as players get huge discounts on select vehicles, including the Annis S80RR. It is a Group-C Prototype endurance race car that was added to the game with The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. Players can grab this hot set of wheels at a massive discount of 40% this week. However, one could wonder if it’s still worth purchasing in 2022.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about Annis S80RR in this article.

Everything to know about the Annis S80RR in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

Annis S80R has taken inspiration from many real-life vehicles, based on different parts, such as:

Nissan R90C – Overall design

Jaguar XJR-9 – Headlights

Nissan R89CP or R92CP – Customization options

It also shares visual characteristics with the Annis RE-7B, another 2-door endurance racing car added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts update. The S80RR makes its own identity by tweaking some of the design elements in a different way than the others. Its front area consists of:

Squared-off bottom

Four circular headlamps

Openable compartment

The sides of the Annis S80R feature:

Rounded front arches with mirror shells

Vertical intakes in lower areas

Side-exit exhausts

The vehicle’s rear area features a similar but different design, consisting of:

Circular tail lamps

The rear structure holding the spoiler

Two rectangular reveres lights

Overall, the vehicle is one of the best-looking endurance cars in the game, with its interiors reflecting a more classic look and feel. On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, with a 6-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel-drive layout.

The Annis S80RR is normally available to be purchased for $2,575,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Is Annis S80RR worth purchasing the S80RR this week in GTA Online?

The Annis S80RR boasts incredible acceleration and a staggering top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322. It can give head-to-head competition to most super-class cars available in the game with ease. One of the best things about the S80RR is its handling. It can take sharp turns very easily and can even regain control quickly in case of power slides.

It is considered one of the best racing cars available in the game, mainly due to its ability to take sharp turns without sacrificing much speed. Players do not experience instability while driving it, even on uneven roads.

On the same note, the vehicle has one Advanced Flag enabled that prevents it from being stanced/slammed in case its wheels get shot.

As the vehicle is currently at a massive 40% discount and players can get it for as low as $1,545,000, the S80RR is worth purchasing this week. Racing enthusiasts should pick and dominate the tracks with it.

What other GTA Online vehicles are on discount this week?

Like every other week, players can grab many excellent vehicles at discounts throughout the week, including the likes of Pfister, Declasse, Annis, Imponte, and more. Here’s a complete list of all available vehicles and discounts in GTA Online:

Comet Safari (50%)

Beater Dukes (50%)

Hakuchou Drag (50%)

S80RR (40%)

Dune FAV (40%)

Banshee (40%)

Desert Raid (40%)

Rockstar is allowing players to grab new rides at impressive weekly discounts. Car enthusiasts can pick up these rides and add them to their collection before a new batch of discounted vehicles arrives next week.

