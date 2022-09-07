5 most commonly sought-after vehicles in GTA Online as of 2022

GTA Online is filled with a multitude of unique vehicles that players like to collect.

Vehicles are an essential part of the game's core gameplay, and each of them helps players in different ways. Whether players have a business to run or a mission to complete, getting the correct type of vehicle is very important. While Rockstar is still adding new vehicles every week as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC, there are also some all-time fan favorites.

That said, let’s look at five vehicles that players generally prefer to purchase in GTA Online.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 most sought-after GTA Online vehicles - Price, performance, and more

5) Oppressor Mk II

At number five, it is none other than the famous Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. The flying motorcycle is an upgraded version of the Oppressor, which was added to the game with the After Hours update in 2018.

It runs on a powerful turbine engine and can switch between hover and flying modes on players’ command. Although it is now nerfed a bit, it still performs exceptionally well in both modes, making it a force to be reckoned with. The hoverbike's speed, agility, weapons, and powerful countermeasures allow players to pick it up while going PvP or completing heists.

Players can pick up this hoverbike from Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,925,000 - $3,890,250.

4) Kuruma (Armored)

Next on the list is the beloved Karin Kuruma (Armored) sedan that was added to GTA Online as part of the Heists update. Its body design is primarily inspired by the real-life Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, with added armor capabilities.

On the performance side, it is powered by a twin-cam straight six-engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. It is super-fast and can reach a top speed of an impressive 147 mph. It protects players from bullets, thanks to its incredible armor. All this makes it one of the most popular vehicles in the game.

Players can purchase it at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $525,000 - $698,250.

3) Kosatka

At number three, it is the RUNE Kosatka, a massive Propaganda Class and nuclear-powered submarine in GTA Online that was added with the Cayo Perico Heist update.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a powerful engine and propellers, giving the vehicle high top speed and good turning capabilities. However, Kosatka is famous for its usage in The Cayo Perico Heist. Moreover, players get access to three unique weapons with the submarine:

Torpedoes

Periscope Missile Launcher

Guided Missile Systems

Players can purchase the Kosatka from Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,200,000 - $9,085,000.

2) Akula

Next on the list is Buckingham Akula, a 4-seater stealth gunship attack helicopter featured in GTA Online. It seems to be inspired by the real-life Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche.

On the performance side, it runs on twin turboshaft engines, making it one of the fastest and most agile aircraft available in the game. It has superior maneuverability being a versatile mode of transport. With the right set of armor upgrades, the vehicle possesses one of the strongest armors in the game, along with the added capability of evading homing rockets.

It is available to be purchased at Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,785,000 - $3,704,050.

1) Buzzard Attack Chopper

Finally, at number 1 is the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper, a light-attack helicopter featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance is based on multiple real-life aircraft, including:

AH-6

MH-6 Little Bird

OH-6 Cayuse

MD 500C

AH/MH6M Little Bird variant

Buzzard seems to be powered by a single turboshaft engine, powering the 5-blad rotor that helps it ascend quickly whenever players want. It has exceptional maneuverability due to its lightweight and can reach good top speed. It can also be equipped with miniguns and rocket launchers, making it one of the most preferred aircraft in the game.

Players can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,750,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

All the vehicles mentioned above help players in their day-to-day hustle and allow them to own the city. With more vehicles coming into the game this month, it is the best time for players to start collecting all of them and wreak havoc in Los Santos.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi