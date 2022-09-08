Every GTA Online car at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (September 8-14, 2022)

The GTA Online weekly update is out, and players will get to see a fresh set of vehicles at the two new showrooms. Gamers who love to physically buy new cars in-game rather than ordering them via smartphone can visit either Luxury Autos or Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport.
The featured cars at both dealerships get refreshed with every weekly update. A few drip-fed cars were released and shown off at outlets like the Obey eGT.
A mixed bag of featured cars at the showrooms this week in GTA Online
Luxury Autos
Benefactor BR8
- Top speed: 121 mph
- Lap time:0:54.788
- Price: $3.4 million
Open Wheel cars in GTA Online are an acquired taste for the ultimate racing enthusiasts. This week, Luxury Autos features the best of the lot in the Benefactor BR8.
The BR8 is based on the 2011 Red Bull RB7 and 2009 Red Bull RB5. Like all Open Wheel cars, this one also features the Kinectic Energy Restoration System (KERS) boost.
Truffade Nero
- Top speed: 126.5 mph
- Lap time:1:01.495
- Price: $1.4 million
The Truffade Nero made its way into GTA Online via the Import/Export DLC in 2016. As looks can tell, it is heavily inspired by the Bugatti Chiron. However, this is also Benny's vehicle; after the conversion, it resembles the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo.
Premium Deluxe Motorsport
Gallivanter Baller
- Top speed: 100 mph
- Lap time:1:20.314
- Price: $90k
The Gallivanter Baller is probably the car with the highest number of variants in the game. Currently, there are six versions, including armored and standard variants.
Based on the legendary Range Rover Sport, it is considered the likely successor to the Huntley Sport from GTA 4.
As the stats clearly show, this is not a car to use in races, rather it is a statement.
Canis Seminole Frontier
- Top speed: 100 mph
- Lap time:1:17.079
- Price: $687k
Another SUV Simeon offers this week is the Canis Seminole Frontier from the Los Santos Summer Special update.
It is also inspired by a legendary SUV, the second-generation Jeep Cherokee, and it also takes a few cues from the Jeep Wagoneer.
Dinka Sugoi
- Top speed: 119.25 mph
- Lap time:1:08.836
- Price: $1.2 million-918k
The Dinka Sugoi is based on the iconic Honda Civic Type R FK8 and Subaru WRX STI from real-life. It was added to GTA Online via the Diamond Casino Heist DLC.
The trade price can be unlocked by using the Sugoi as a getaway vehicle in the Diamond Casino Heist as the leader.
Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Top speed: 109.25 mph
- Lap time:1:13.340
- Price: $580k-435k
Another car that resembles many popular Honda vehicles from back in the day, the Dinka Blista Kanjo, is also featured at Simeon's this week.
The Blista Kanjo takes after the Civic Type R, Today, Logo, and Integra SJ from the Honda stable.
The method to unlock this car's trade price resembles the Sugoi's.
Declasse Tulip
- Top speed: 112.75 mph
- Lap time:1:09.572
- Price: $718k
The only GTA Online muscle car to feature at the showrooms this week is the Declasse Tulip. It takes its styling cues from the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki