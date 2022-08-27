GTA 4 gets remade with Unreal Engine in new concept video

GTA series fans who have been around since the start and have played all the games always agree that Niko Bellic's story is different. It doesn't fit the normal satirical approach prevalent in other franchise games, which is why fans love it.

A YouTube channel named TeaserPlay recently uploaded a remastered clip of GTA 4. It isn't just any reshade or edit, it's on Unreal Engine 5, and the video has already gathered over 25k views.

YouTuber remakes GTA 4 scenes on Unreal Engine 5

TeaserPlay is a fast-growing YouTube channel with 83k subs specializing in GTA content. Their most recent video showcases a GTA 4 sequence made using Unreal Engine 5 (UE5).

The latest engine allows developers to use the resources at hand better and render life-like realism in games. It not only overhauls the graphics but also takes the physics elements to the next level.

The video mentioned in this article opens with a panning shot showcasing the Liberty City skyline. UE5 makes its presence known from the get-go thanks to lens flares and light reflections over puddles of water.

The next cut takes viewers straight to a close-up of Niko Bellic. It may not look like the same character from the 2008 game, but it's close enough. Walking down the street at night, the elements in the background look stunning as light and shadow elements cross the protagonist's face.

The next few shots show a train station at sunset (presumably) and a helicopter parked on the roof. Both these scenes have immense detail, and a well-timed freeze frame can help spot that.

The one-and-a-half-minute clip shows off some more shots of the skyline from the waterfront and ends with a close-up of Niko again. The monolog playing in the background has also been taken from Grand Theft Auto 4.

What happened to GTA 4 remake?

The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.

Rockstar Games recently released a remastered version of the earlier games in the series. The buggy mess was not well received by fans, though fixes have been released.

A remake of Niko's story was also apparently on the table, but the mess made by the Trilogy: Definitive Edition may have stopped things in their tracks. Popular insider Tez2 also said that the long-requested PC port of Red Dead Redemption 1 was also in the making but suffered the same fate.

Rockstar's plan was to start with the Trilogy and follow up with IV & RDR1.



The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy.



A later update from Tez2 clarified that the remakes never reached the developmental stage as they were merely planned, and nothing was executed yet. Apparently, the reception from the Trilogy: Definitive Edition was supposed to determine its fate, and everyone knows what happened there.

Another primary reason for the remake project getting delayed or derailed completely is the next upcoming title in the franchise. Rockstar recently announced that more resources are being put behind GTA 6 for the time being.

As far as remakes are concerned, the first two Max Payne games are getting remade with Remedy Entertainment's latest engine. Rockstar will partner with them on this venture to help with publishing and sales. Developmental duties lie with the former.

