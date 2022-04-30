Exploring the most iconic missions from GTA 4 in 2022

GTA 4 saw Niko Bellic come to Vice City and exact the revenge he deserves. Although old, the game is still popular among the community. Gamers replay it from time to time.

According to fans, this was the best game in terms of realism. The game also strayed away from the classic Rockstar humor and opted for a grim setting.

Gamers love Niko and his story to bits. There were also rumors and leaks regarding the remake. Whatever that might be, this article lists down some of the best missions in the game.

Most iconic missions from GTA 4 in 2022

5) The Holland Play

The Holland Play is a mission handed to Niko by Playboy X in GTA 4. Once gamers have completed the Photoshoot for Playboy X and Undress to Kill for Dwayne Forge, the task is available.

This mission showcases one of the best features of the game: The Choices. Niko gets a call from Playboy X, asking him to come over. The NPC then asks Niko to kill Dwyane.

Niko refuses instantly but later says he'll sleep on it. Once Niko leaves, he gets a call from Dwayne asking Playboy X to be killed. Once the cut scene is over, gamers must choose whom to kill. Both outcomes are very different from each other. No more spoilers here, though.

4) Dropping in

GTA 4 is also known as a game with some of the best additional content. The two episodes, Ballad of Gay Tony and the Lost and the Damned, are fan favorites. The mission 'Dropping In' is a part of the Ballad of Gay Tony. Luis Fernando Lopez gets this mission from Ray Bulgarin. The mission has a great cinematic feel to it.

Ray needs Luis to team up with his henchman Timur and take out Marki Ashvilli. Marki refuses to sell the Liberty City Rampage hockey team to Ray, so he needs to go.

This may be due to the events in the prior mission 'Going Deep'. The mission sees Luis parachute onto the roof of the MeTv building from a helicopter. Luis needs to clear a few waves of enemies before getting to Ashvilli.

3) Get Lost

GTA 4's second story DLC, The Lost and The Damned, features Johnny Klebitz as the lead. This mission is handed to Johnny by Thomas Stubbs. If timelines are compared, the events occur right before Niko meets Darko Brevic in the main story.

The mission has a classic feel and sees something very unique. Grand Theft Auto games always have some tasks which involve the protagonist breaking people out of prison.

This is a mission where Johnny breaks into the prison to kill someone. That someone is Billy Grey, and he is trying to pin a huge drug scandal on Johnny. Billy is couped up in the Alderney State Correctional Facility.

This is the final story mission of the DLC, and it ends with the members burning down the clubhouse as it has been rendered useless.

2) Three Leaf Clover

Three Leaf Clover is a mission given to Niko by Patrick McReary. Niko is summoned to the McReary Residence, where he is introduced to Derrick, Packie, and Michael. The task is special because it includes a bank robbery.

The four characters put on their masks and visit the Bank of Liberty located on Columbus Avenue in The Exchange, Algonquin. Once inside, Michael takes the customers hostage in the foyer while the other three head to the vault. A total of $1 million is looted, but Eugene Reaper manages to shoot and kill Michael.

The remaining three characters try to leave the bank. Their path is full of police officers and NOOSE agents. After fighting them off, the trio uses the subway to escape and get back to the McReary residence. Niko then receives his cut of GTA$250K.

1) I'll Take Her

I'll Take Her is a mission Niko receives from Gerald McReary. The full story related to the mission plays out in a later mission called Ransom. However, in this mission, Niko is tasked with kidnapping Gracie Ancelotti. She is the daughter of Don Giovanni from the Ancelotti Family.

The setup and kidnap both seem very real and immersive. For once in the GTA series, gamers can feel the crime being done without killing waves of enemies.

The setup is quite interesting as Niko visits the airport and views an advert for a pink Feltzer. Niko calls for a test drive and takes Gracie along for the test ride. Halfway through, Niko pulls a gun on her and takes her to the safe house.

