5 reasons why GTA fans preferred Ballad of Gay Tony over Lost and Damned

While both the GTA 4 DLC episodes were critically acclaimed, Ballad of Gay Tony is the shining example that stands out.

Luis Lopez and Johnny Klebitz provide different perspectives of Liberty City. While Johnny focuses on the gritty realism of the biker lifestyle, Luis lives a high-class life in the nightclub scene.

A retrospective look back shows that GTA players considered Ballad of Gay Tony the better of the two DLC episodes.

That's not to say Lost and Damned wasn't a good GTA experience - far from it. However, Ballad of Gay Tony not only sets itself apart from Lost and Damned, but also GTA 4 in general. For any fans who wanted less gloom and more glitz and glamor, Ballad of Gay Tony did a superb job.

Five reasons why Ballad of Gay Tony is more popular with GTA fans than Lost and Damned

#5 - It's a return to San Andreas roots

GTA 4 firmly plants itself in a grounded reality of criminal life. Players can no longer ride in Rhino tanks like they could in previous games. Instead, Rockstar wants a more realistic approach to the game.

It also extends to Lost and Damned, where the action largely avoids over-the-top stunts.

Notably, several GTA fans wanted Rockstar to go back to its roots. They miss the ridiculous missions from past games like San Andreas. Ballad of Gay Tony addresses these concerns with progressively insane storylines, such as blowing up a luxury yacht and skydiving off a building.

The action gets crazier with every mission. There is the return of parachuting, along with more dangerous weaponry and super-fast vehicles. It has everything from gold-plated attack choppers to exploding shotguns.

#4 - The atmosphere is far more vibrant

Ballad of Gay Tony is far more colorful than Lost and Damned, which makes it easier on the eyes. One of the main problems with GTA 4 and the first DLC episode is the drab environment.

Everything is so dark and without color that it requires GTA players to readjust their brightness settings.

In a striking comparison, Ballad of Gay Tony is a beautiful sight to behold. There is a wider selection of colors this time around, instead of the usual brown and orange of the previous games. Places like Star Junction really stand out.

The lighter atmosphere also extends to the characters and storylines. Ballad of Gay Tony is more reminiscient of Vice City than it is GTA 3. It's not nearly as depressing as Lost and Damned, where everyone is in a losing position.

#3 - Everything Johnny Klebitz does is for nothing

Knowing what happens to Johnny and the Lost MC in GTA 5, it can be hard to justify going back to their game. Fans of Lost and Damned spent countless hours trying to rebuild the chapter back into prominence.

Trevor Philips renders it all pointless when the Lost MC arrives in Blaine County.

Admittedly, this only affects newer GTA players who want to go back and try older games. Nonetheless, Lost MC fans definitely felt Rockstar did not treat them with respect.

Almost every single member dies a violent death or from a drug overdose.

In terms of replay value, the events of GTA 5 make it difficult to emotionally invest in Lost and Damned (at least for certain players).

Ballad of Gay Tony does not have this issue. While it remains unknown what happened to Luis Lopez, Gay Tony is alive and well in the nightclub scene for GTA Online.

#2 - Luis Lopez focuses on upper-class culture

Lost and Damned (and, by extension, GTA 4) focuses on the poverty-stricken plagued streets of Liberty City. Johnny Klebitz gets it particularly worse - unlike Niko Bellic, he gains no access to higher-end clothing or apartments.

He's content with an uncomfortable lifestyle.

Luis Lopez gives GTA players a newer look at Liberty City. Everybody has a price as long as they are willing to pay it back. With stars in the sky, Ballad of Gay Tony focuses on the busy night life.

Instead of broken-down warehouses and beat-up bikers, there are celebrity hotspots and expensive clubs.

As a bouncer for Maisonette 9, Luis has to make sure everything is in order. GTA players can assist local celebrities with various tasks, such as protecting them from the paparazzi.

Given his steady paychecks, Luis can also purchase high-end vehicles like the Super Drop Diamond.

#1 - Ballad of Gay Tony ends on a high note

Luis Lopez goes out in explosive style during the final mission of the game, Departure Time. After a huge shootout at a fairgrounds, Luis needs to make his way into an airport before the main antagonist escapes.

Along the way, Yusuf Amir provides aerial support as he shoots down enemies with rockets. Luis barely makes it in time with his motorcycle, as he jumps into the flying jet.

After he clears out everybody on board, Luis finally gets to deliver a killing blow to Ray Bulgarin, who blows up the plane with a grenade.

Luis escapes with a parachute and safely lands in the middle of a park. It's a memorable finish not just for Ballad of Gay Tony, but also for the entire GTA 4 pack. Unlike Johnny, Luis gets to enjoy a satisfying ending with no major deaths.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul