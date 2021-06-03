5 GTA characters whose fates were left unconfirmed

There are several unsolved mysteries throughout the GTA series. Some of the biggest ones are the unknown fates of a few important characters.

For one reason or another, the GTA series has a few unresolved plot threads that stick out. For the most part, the games make it clear what happens to a character. Some end up looking over the mountain at the height of their careers. Others eventually fall trying to reach the top.

However, there are a few characters whose current status is unclear. Fans of the GTA series can only speculate on what happened. It's made especially confusing when their accomplices have no clue either. Nonetheless, there is a trail of breadcrumbs for fans to follow and come up with their own conclusions.

5 GTA characters with unknown fates

#5 - Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic was a reckoning force to be dealt with in GTA 4. While he never rose above his station, the Serbian war criminal did major damage in the underbelly of Liberty City. With that said, his fate after the events of the game are unknown. Even the likes of Packie McReary naturally assume he's dead.

GTA 5 may provide some answers if Michael survives his story. Sometimes Jimmy may sit in the dining room while scrolling Lifeinvader. If a player zooms in with a camera, they can see a profile for Niko Bellic. The page states he lives in Broker as a taxi driver for Roman, meaning that he left behind a life of crime.

Unless it's meant to be a simple Easter egg, it would indicate the Revenge ending is canon to GTA 4. Either way, due to payment disputes between Rockstar and voice actor Michael Hollick, it's highly unlikely Niko will return to the series.

#4 - Mrs. Philips

During a Stranger and Freaks mission in GTA 5, Trevor finds his mother in his trailer. At the very least, he thinks it's his mother. It's unclear if she is the real person or a drug-induced figment of his imagination.

She ordered Trevor to find a truckload of Deludamol and bring it back to her. Once he arrives, however, his mother is nowhere to be found. Trevor proceeds to cry on the floor. This is an emotionally different side of him players don't usually see.

#3 - Maria Latore

Maria was a ditzy chatterbox and potential love interest for Claude. When her husband attempts a hit on Claude, she saves his life by informing him beforehand. Once Maria is kidnapped by the cartel, Claude repays the favor by taking them down in the final mission, Exchange.

After the mission ends, a cut-scene plays where Maria simply cannot keep her mouth shut. Once the screen fades to black, a gun suddenly goes off and only silence remains. Rockstar deliberately leaves the scene ambiguous, so it's up to player interpretation on whether or not Claude had her killed.

#2 - Donald Love

Donald Love is a ruthless businessman who is more than willing to provoke gang wars for a profit. In the events of GTA 3, he orders Claude to rescue a mysterious gentleman from the Colombian cartel. The relationship between Love and the gentleman is unknown, but it's presumably a strong one.

After Claude performs a series of tasks for Donald Love, the media tycoon is never seen again. In arguably the easiest mission in GTA history, Love's Disappearance, there is a short cut-scene of Claude looking for Love. He only finds an empty package previously stolen from another mission.

Rockstar has been vague on the matter, as they refuse to elaborate on the subject further. However, they do imply he "crossed a few boundaries" and wanted to go back to normal. Whether he succeeded in his mission or was killed by the cartel remains a mystery.

#1 - Luis Fernando Lopez

Luis from GTA 4: Ballad of Gay Tony

Luis was the personal bodyguard of "Gay" Tony Prince, and one of the three protagonists of the GTA 4 games. Unlike the other two, however, there is no evidence on his current whereabouts. Johnny dies in GTA 5, while there are a few suggestions that Niko is still alive and well. Fans are left in the dark about Luis.

Tony made a return to the series in 2018, set a decade after the events of GTA 4. In a 2018 content update for GTA Online, Tony helped players find their groove in the nightclub scene. They can go into his office and find a picture of Luis, with the implication Tony remained friends with him.

However, the fate of Luis is still unknown. The picture could just as easily be a memorial as it is a token of memories. Despite the nightclub setting and overall prominence of Tony, no mention was ever made of Luis.

