Will Niko Bellic ever show up in GTA Online?

The GTA 5 protagonists have made their return to GTA Online, but that doesn't mean Niko will follow suit.

Both GTA 4 and GTA 5 are set in the same HD Universe. That means characters from both games live in the same continuity. Several GTA 4 characters have shown up in GTA Online, the multiplayer counterpart to GTA 5, and players will likely encounter Brucie Kibbutz or Tony Prince in some fashion.

However, Niko Bellic has yet to make his return to the series. GTA Online is the latest game in the timeline, yet he is nowhere to be seen. Players can't be blamed for giving up that hope a long time ago, as it is dependant on Rockstar's current relationship with Niko's voice actor.

Here is a look at whether or not Niko Bellic could show up in GTA Online

A few GTA Online characters have made references to Niko Bellic. Of course, his ultimate fate has yet to be confirmed by Rockstar. This article will take a look at why Niko may never appear in GTA Online.

Financial disputes are the primary reason

Michael Hollick was the voice actor for Niko Bellic in GTA 4. Rockstar paid him $100,000 for his work, but he said it wasn't enough. Holllick argued that it was less money than what he would make in film or television. He also blamed his union for not getting him residual payments.

This is relevant for GTA Online discussions since Hollick has yet to reprise his role. He didn't even bother voicing Niko for the Lost and Damned DLC. Instead, Rockstar had to resort to reusing old voice clips.

GTA Online players should not expect Niko to make his return unless these financial issues clear up. As sad as it is to say, it's highly unlikely that it will ever happen.

Niko Bellic is still missing in action

Niko may not appear in GTA Online, but one of his old bosses does. The ULP Agent is a central character in the Doomsday Heist missions. Lester Crest will mention that he worked with Niko at one point:

"I heard about him running some poor bank robber in Liberty City like a decade ago. Yeah, what happened to him?"

This was back in 2017, which is the last time GTA Online mentioned Niko.

Fans should not expect him anytime soon

Money is a major factor in bitter disputes between parties, and it's very unlikely that Michael Hollick will ever return to the GTA series. Rockstar would have to find another voice actor, which they have never done before.

In the meantime, Niko is referenced in other ways. He does have a model in GTA Online, but it's used for custom character creation. Players can select Niko as their special parent, which does affect their appearance.

At the very least, Rockstar has been respectful of the situation. Niko wasn't taken out like Johnny Klebitz was in GTA 5. Instead, GTA Online chose to acknowledge him with a few references.

