Recent leaks and rumors indicate GTA 4 remaster

GTA 4 remains a fan favorite owing to the outstanding level of realism and gripping storyline. Fans recently got a taste of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition, which includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters.

Last November saw followers raving about a new leaker on the scene named Ralph. He said the remaster for the fourth edition of the series was under development and would be released in 2023, though neither Rockstar Games nor Take 2 had any participation in the discussion.

Recent leaks also point at a map expansion for Grand Theft Auto Online, which seems highly unlikely. But they may hint towards a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster.

Is GTA 4 remaster actually happening?

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



Soon! Informações recentes que eu recebo por fontes, há uma GRANDE atualização para o verão chegando ao GTA Online, e veremos boas conexões entre elas... Expansão de mapas!Soon! Informações recentes que eu recebo por fontes, há uma GRANDE atualização para o verão chegando ao GTA Online, e veremos boas conexões entre elas... Expansão de mapas!👓🗽 Soon!

The latest leaker in the spotlight goes by the Matheusvictorbr- on Twitter. This Portuguese leaker has somewhat of a mixed track record.

He had hinted at a next-gen port being developed for Grand Theft Auto 5. He said it was complicated, causing delays, but it would come out in April or May.

Matheu then hinted at a new map/expansion earlier but did not give fans dates. This particular tweet says:

"Recent information I get from sources, there's a BIG summer update coming to GTA Online, and we'll see good connections between them... Map expansion!"

There is not much to make of the text in the tweet, as OG fans of Rockstar are already aware that the developers generally drop an update between June and August every year.

The emojis, however, spell out a different story. The first emoji is a pair of sunglasses, followed by the Statue of Liberty. The tweet read:

"We'll see good connections between them...Map expansion".

As a result, the entire fan base got hyped about this GTA Online map expansion.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



rockstargames.com/newswire/artic…



#GTA6 A new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. A new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.rockstargames.com/newswire/artic…#GTA6 https://t.co/BuU8Wy3j6M

However, to be fair, such a vast map expansion right now doesn't make any sense. The game just got ported to next-gen, and the player base has only grown.

Secondly, Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is under active development. This implies that the title is right around the corner, with leakers and insiders pointing to a 2023-24 launch.

The only valid explanation for this new leak is the GTA 4 remaster. That is also the only game left in the series to get a remaster. The 2D universe games probably aren't getting any remasters, so with the Definitive Trilogy out of the way, it only leaves Grand Theft Auto 4.

Grand Theft Auto Online is a successful product, and Rockstar is still milking it. But after announcing that the next game is in development, it is implausible that Online will get such a huge update.

Even if it's the fourth game's remaster, there is still a year to go, so plenty of leaks and information are to come.

Edited by Ravi Iyer