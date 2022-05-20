Is the Benefactor BR8 the best open wheel car in GTA Online right now?

GTA Online features nearly 700 operational vehicles for players to choose from. These include airplanes, boats, tanks, trucks, cars, and many more. Cars make up the majority of vehicles in the game and are further classified into supercars, sports classics, SUVs, off-road, etc.

The Benefactor BR8 is an Open Wheel car in GTA Online, which is on sale this week. The beast is being offered at a 30% discount and players can grab it for just $2.3 million. As an added incentive, Open Wheel Races are also offering double rewards this week. This is a great time for GTA Online players to save some money and make some too.

Is the Benefactor BR8 the best open wheel car in GTA Online?

Benfactor BR8 was added to GTA Online via the Los Santos Summer Special Update of 2020. The car takes its styling cues from the famed 2011 Red Bull RB7 and 2009 Red Bull RB5. Originally, the track star was available for $3.4 million at Legendary Motorsport, but this week's update applied a 30% discount to its cost.

The car is styled to be aerodynamically efficient. It sports large wings at the front and back. The side air intakes on either side of the driver improves the performance of the car even more. The vehicle features a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), the likes of which can be seen on the Principe Lectro and the Dinka Vindicator as well.

The BR8's KERS boost lasts for about four seconds and takes six seconds to fill up again. The boost meter starts to refill once the speed starts dipping. However, stopping or reversing the car will not recharge it.

The BR8 can go up to blistering speeds of 121 mph and also sports a lap time of 0:54.788. These numbers are from the tests performed by famous GTA car fanatic Broughy 1322. The BR8 (mid-downforce) tops both top speed and lap time lists.

BR8 is not a car worth taking to car meets as it does not have too many cosmetic customization options. It is a racecar through and through, and the performance upgrades make it the best on the track. There is a special option in the brakes preset (super brakes), which is necessary for cars like the BR8, to turn on a dime after reaching breath-taking speeds.

This is not a car for free roam as well, and its absence from Los Santos streets makes that pretty clear. The undulating roads of the city make driving this car a nightmare. Being ultra-light, open wheel cars tend to catch air very easily. This car is for dominating open wheel races from start to finish.

The open wheel races in GTA Online are very well made and feature a pit stop as well. These are necessary stops to change tires and repair the damages sustained by the car in a race. Due to the extreme speeds of the cars, the tires are worn out quite quickly. Open wheel cars are built to be light-weight for more speed, which makes damaging them quite easy.

The Benefactor BR8 has been on top since its release, and it doesn't look like it will have its spot taken soon. It beats the runner-up (lap-time) by more than a second and a half, which is huge as far as races are concerned.

Edited by Mayank Shete