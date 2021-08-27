Which open-wheel is the best for races in GTA Online?

GTA Online has no shortage of cars for players to purchase, and Rockstar Game's open-wheel additions were a welcome change from the super cars they are used to receiving.

Taking a brand new approach to car handling and design, Rockstar decided to add four IndyCar/F1 hybrids to the game, which bred a brand new class of racing. Here's a look at the four available open-wheel drives in GTA Online and the best one for competitive racing.

Which open-wheel car should GTA Online players choose for racing

“The original race version of the BR8 was a complicated machine. Constructed from over four hundred separate controls, it required inhuman dexterity and a PhD in astrophysics just to start the engine. Benefactor have simplified this into a handful of brightly colored buttons and a colossal insurance premium. Killing yourself has never been so user-friendly.”

— Legendary Motorsport description of the Benefactor BR8

To date, Rockstar has added four open-wheel vehicles to GTA Online, namely:

Benefactor BR8 Ocelot R88 Progen PR4 Declasse DR1

While almost identical in performance, the Benefactor BR8 is considered the best open-wheel car due to its excellent handling and seemingly increased downforce. All open-wheel cars feature a tremendous amount of downforce, which keeps them planted on the road and allows them to take corners at more than a hundred miles per hour.

What sets the BR8 apart is its incredibly forgiving handling, allowing lesser skilled players to comfortably take the apex of a corner without breaking a sweat. In comparison, the Declasse DR1 and its wider frame tend to understeer in contrast to the BR8, making it less than ideal for tracks with tight corners.

Benefactor BR8 statistics (Image via GTAbase)

In addition to its incredible acceleration, the BR8 features a KERS (Kinetic Energy Reserve System) feature that allows players to gather and use a boost when not accelerating. This, combined with the right tire choices in an open-wheel race, can help them shave off precious seconds off their lap times, which is of utmost importance in open-wheel races.

Edited by Ravi Iyer