How to play open wheel races in GTA Online: Vehicle requirement, weekly update benefits, and more

GTA Online allows players to compete in various kinds of races. Sometimes, these races are class-based, limiting players to use only certain types of vehicles. Open wheel races, for instance, are the ones featuring cars that resemble F1 or Indycars.

Races in GTA Online are a great way to make in-game money and also have fun doing it. Players who are in it for the cars race regularly. This can be done with friends or in a public lobby with other players. This week, open wheel races fetch 3X RP and cash. In this article, we explain how to to start a race and what other benefits this update has to offer.

How to join an open wheel race in GTA Online

Open wheel races are a lot of fun as they do not function like other races in GTA Online. The damage taken by these cars is very real and affects handling and speed. Secondly, there are pit stops to repair the car and replace worn tires.

Starting an open wheel race is as easy as starting any other race. Players have two choices: Use the interaction menu, or the job menu.

For the interaction menu method, players can set their quick GPS to Open Wheel Races and simply drive down. Once at the marker, they can press the prompted interaction key.

The job menu also allows players to quickly start a race. To do this, players can go to the online tab in the pause menu and navigate: Jobs>Play Job>Rockstar Created>Open Wheel Race. This way, players can either host a race or join one that already has players in it. Hosting a race allows players to customize the race settings.

Players will have to use an open wheel car. Using any other type of sports or supercar is not allowed in these races.

Offers and discounts

As always, this Thursday, GTA Online got its weekly update. This time, open wheel racing fans can rejoice as the races now offer 3X RP and cash. For players who love these cars, it is going to be a fun and lucrative week.

And that's not all. This week's vehicular discounts also feature the Progen PR4 and the Benefactor BR8 with 20% off of their hefty price tags. The PR4 is now available for $2,812,000, whereas the BR8 can be had for $2,720,000.

