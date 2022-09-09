Top 5 aircrafts to buy in GTA Online after September 8 update

GTA Online’s new weekly update came out yesterday and has allowed players to grab select items at amazing discounts, including aircrafts.

Rockstar Games' open-world title is filled with many aircrafts for players to collect and fly in the skies of Los Santos. Each one has its own identity and characteristics, giving different experiences to players when they fly them.

This week, they can get a couple of planes at discounted prices, making it the best time to invest. With that being said, let’s take look at five airplanes in GTA Online that they should buy this week.

Top 5 GTA Online aircrafts to buy this week - Price, performance, & more

5) Buckingham Alpha-Z1

At number five, it is the Buckingham Alpha-Z1, a 1-seater fixed-wing aircraft added to GTA Online with the Smuggler’s Run update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life Reberry 3M1C1R.

On the performance side, it runs on a 4-cylinder engine that looks to power the aircraft in a horizontally-opposed configuration. It is considered to be one of the fastest piston-powered aircraft in the game due to its short take-off distance and immense top speed.

Players can also equip it with a couple of countermeasures to help them evade enemies’ attacks. It is available for purchase at a 40% discount, and they can get it for as low as $957,000 - $1,272,810 from Elitás Travel.

4) Blimp

Next on the list is Blimp, a 4-seater semi-rigid airship featured in GTA Online as part of the After Hours update. It is based on the Atomic Blimp, which shares the same cabin design and other related features.

It is powered by two piston engines located on both sides of its cabin, being a lot quieter than its counterpart. Just like every blimp, it is slow due to its heavy-weight body with a lot of drag. Although not ideal for blistering through the skies, players can ride it and see the beautiful landscape of Los Santos and Blaine County.

It is available at a 40% discount this week. Players can purchase it at Elitás Travel for a price of $714,210 - $537,000.

3) Nagasaki Havok

At number three, it is Nagasaki Havok, an ultralight single-player helicopter added to GTA Online with the Smuggler’s Run update. It is primarily based on the real-life Heli-Sport CH-7.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a flat-4 engine sharing characteristics with FCR 1000. Due to its lightweight and compact design, it has nimble handling and can reach a good speed. Players can equip the aircraft with a couple of countermeasures to help them escape being the enemy’s target. It also gives them the option to install a .50 caliber minigun.

It is available at a 30% discount this week and players can purchase it at Elitás Travel for $1,610,630 - $1,211,000.

2) B-11 Strikeforce

Next on the list is the B-11 Strikeforce, a 1-seater military attack plane that was added to GTA Online with the After Hours update. Its design seems to be inspired by the real-life Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog."

It is powered by two turbofan engines with fully animated turbines. Having similar acceleration to that of Hydra and a decent top speed, it excels in maneuverability with the ability to turn tightly. It is considered to be a strong contender for a close dogfight; its armor also makes it one of the most durable aircrafts in the entire game.

It is available for purchase at a 30% discount this week, and players can buy it from Warstock Cache & Carry for a cost of $2,660,000.

1) Jobuilt P-996 Lazer

Finally, at number one, it is the Jobuilt P-996 LAZER military fighter jet featured in GTA Online. It’s inspired by the following real-life aircrafts:

F-16C Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Lockheed Martin F-35 and X-35

F-20 Tigershark

It is powered by a single turbojet engine that makes it incredibly fast. It can reach a maximum speed of 185 knots flying above 900 feet MSL. It is also famous for its extreme maneuverability and for being responsive. It comes equipped with powerful weapons, including dual explosive cannons as well as missiles.

Players can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for a cost of $6,500,000.

Rockstar has done a fantastic job in introducing a variety of aircrafts in the game. Players can start collecting the aforementioned ones and roam around the city through the skies.

