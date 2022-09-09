GTA RP cop makes shocking discovery after pulling over a speeding car

GTA 5 RP is one of the best mods that millions of players around the globe cherish, and it looks like a shocking discovery was made in it recently.

A gamer on Reddit, u/berto_8_8, shared a video clip of their GTA RP gameplay in which they were roleplaying as a cop. They tried to pull over a speeding car and found a baby driving the car who shot them instantly.

A player found a baby speeding in the GTA RP server

As seen in the post above, the user started their gameplay by being a cop. They were waiting for a crime to happen in their Ford Explorer cop car when suddenly they found someone speeding in front of them.

To stop the offender and serve justice in the game, the cop ignited the vehicle’s engine and started cashing the speeding vehicle. It took them a couple of seconds, but they finally managed to find the speeding vehicle.

Seeing the user, the speeding vehicle slowed down and stopped for a second. To the user’s surprise, a baby came out of the vehicle and shot them dead in seconds.

It is both unsettling and hilarious to see such a thing in Grand Theft Auto 5 RP that players roleplay in such an odd way. Players shared mixed reactions to the clip in the comment section.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the incident:

Lil Durk is launching his official GTA 5 RP server

Grand Theft Auto RP is a free mod that players can use to create fully customizable characters to roleplay as in the game. It uses custom servers that players can join with the help of the mod. There are a lot of custom servers available for the game so far, with a brand new one coming from an American rapper.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



The server will also feature up and coming artists on the servers radio station and much more Exclusive: first look at @lildurk launching his official GTA server with his team OTF GamingThe server will also feature up and coming artists on the servers radio station and much more Exclusive: first look at @lildurk launching his official GTA server with his team OTF Gaming The server will also feature up and coming artists on the servers radio station and much more 👀 https://t.co/sWbnnH0A64

According to a famous esports reporter, Jake Lucky, one of the most famous American rappers, Lil Durk, is launching a new custom server with the OTF Gaming team. The source stated:

“Exclusive: first look at @lildurk launching his official GTA server with his team OTF Gaming. The server will also feature up-and-coming artists on the servers radio station and much more.”

Apart from introducing custom radio stations on the server, new locations will be added to it, as the source added in another tweet by stating:

“It will feature custom IRL POIs with actual buildings from Chicago and LA and have artists and celeb athletes coming soon. They will have a lite version similar to Tee Grizzley’s Grizzley World RP server and a premium version closer to NoPixel with more serious RP.”

Fans shared their honest opinions and reactions to it on social media as well:

It will be interesting to see how the new custom server plays when it’s released. With the next major title in the series still far away, players can enjoy GTA RP and continue to narrate their own stories in the game.

